Sharjah Light Festival: Dazzling shows to illuminate landmarks in the emirate

Prize money of more than Dh20,000 allocated for top three photos of the festival.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 10:46 PM

Members of the local and international media members, as well as an enthusiastic crowd witnessed a dazzling light show at the opening of the 11th Sharjah Light Festival (SLF), at University City Hall on Wednesday.

Themed Echoes of the Future’, the festival, which is running until February 20 features a series of activities and shows. The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The opening ceremony included a light show that adorned the University City Hall building. The show told the story of Sharjah’s past, shedding light on important milestones and underlining the prominent role the sea and the library played in everyday life.

The display then shifted its focus to the emirate's present, highlighting its accomplishments in education, art, astronomy, architecture, communication, and the environment.

Speaking at the event, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) said, "This event is an extension of years of hard work and dedication to charting a bright future for the Emirate of Sharjah – a future that cements its name and praiseworthy reputation as an unparalleled tourist destination teeming with culture, art, and authentic heritage, all the while being up to speed with visitors’ needs and requirements, and on a par with the world’s leading destinations.”

The festival offers visitors 10 outstanding shows that will light up the landmarks all around the emirate. The displays will shed light on the geometry, intricate details, calligraphy, arabesque patterns, Islamic architecture and designs that characterise the landmarks.

The shows will feature illustrated stories that celebrate Islamic heritage, while offering a vision of the past, present, and future of Sharjah.

Sites for the shows are Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, The Holy Qur’an Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Hamriya Municipality building, government buildings in Kalba and the building of the Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan.

Activities also include the Food Truck Zone, which has 30 more participants this year, including small and medium enterprises in the food, beverage, and confectionery sector.

The festival's agenda also includes contests for the media and public. The competition for media professionals is divided into three categories: Journalists, where prizes are given for the best coverage in Arabic and best coverage in English; Photographers, which recognises the best photograph in Arabic newspapers and best photograph in English newspapers; and finally, Social Media Platforms, which will reward the best media coverage of the event on Instagram.

The contest for the general public will be held via the Instagram account, @visit_shj. A prize money of more than Dh20,000 has been allocated for the top three photos of the festival.

Submissions an be entered on the festival’s official website: www.slf.ae