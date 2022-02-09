Sharjah Light Festival: Dazzling shows to illuminate landmarks in the emirate

About 500 brands will reduce prices across a wide range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city.
Events1 week ago
Members of the local and international media members, as well as an enthusiastic crowd witnessed a dazzling light show at the opening of the 11th Sharjah Light Festival (SLF), at University City Hall on Wednesday.
Themed Echoes of the Future’, the festival, which is running until February 20 features a series of activities and shows. The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The opening ceremony included a light show that adorned the University City Hall building. The show told the story of Sharjah’s past, shedding light on important milestones and underlining the prominent role the sea and the library played in everyday life.
The display then shifted its focus to the emirate's present, highlighting its accomplishments in education, art, astronomy, architecture, communication, and the environment.
Speaking at the event, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) said, "This event is an extension of years of hard work and dedication to charting a bright future for the Emirate of Sharjah – a future that cements its name and praiseworthy reputation as an unparalleled tourist destination teeming with culture, art, and authentic heritage, all the while being up to speed with visitors’ needs and requirements, and on a par with the world’s leading destinations.”
The festival offers visitors 10 outstanding shows that will light up the landmarks all around the emirate. The displays will shed light on the geometry, intricate details, calligraphy, arabesque patterns, Islamic architecture and designs that characterise the landmarks.
The shows will feature illustrated stories that celebrate Islamic heritage, while offering a vision of the past, present, and future of Sharjah.
Sites for the shows are Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, The Holy Qur’an Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Hamriya Municipality building, government buildings in Kalba and the building of the Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan.
Activities also include the Food Truck Zone, which has 30 more participants this year, including small and medium enterprises in the food, beverage, and confectionery sector.
The festival's agenda also includes contests for the media and public. The competition for media professionals is divided into three categories: Journalists, where prizes are given for the best coverage in Arabic and best coverage in English; Photographers, which recognises the best photograph in Arabic newspapers and best photograph in English newspapers; and finally, Social Media Platforms, which will reward the best media coverage of the event on Instagram.
The contest for the general public will be held via the Instagram account, @visit_shj. A prize money of more than Dh20,000 has been allocated for the top three photos of the festival.
Submissions an be entered on the festival’s official website: www.slf.ae
About 500 brands will reduce prices across a wide range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city.
Events1 week ago
More than 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries showcase the latest innovations and technologies at the event
Events2 weeks ago
Two major exhibitions as as well as a permanent installation are being showcased this season
Events2 weeks ago
Xposure International Photography Festival brings together works of 70 world-renowned photographers
Events2 weeks ago
Objects on display include 30 paintings, over 40 works on paper, books and manuscripts, sculptures, and numerous pieces of decorative art
Events3 weeks ago
The revised dates are expected to complement international markets, the majority of which follow the Monday-to-Friday work schedule
Events3 weeks ago
The gala event is set to be held on March 14 and aims to connect cultural bridges between Germany, Russia and the UAE
Events4 weeks ago
The shows run until January 30
Events1 month ago