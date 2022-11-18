Sharjah Art Foundation presents over 100 regional and international publishers at Focal Point Art Book Fair

Visitors will find a compelling selection of printed material from artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers, and non-commercial cultural producers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 4:09 PM

The fifth edition of Focal Point Art Book Fair, taking place from November 25 to 27, will be held in Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, a heritage site in Sharjah’s historical quarter.

Focal Point is an annual art book fair showcasing independent bookmaking from the region and around the world. Audiences will find a compelling selection of printed material by artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers and non-commercial cultural producers on offer.

Committed to expanding and experimenting with the medium of publishing, the fair includes talks, book launches, artists’ signings, workshops, music and artist-made products.

This year, Focal Point features more than 100 regional and international publishers for book launches, talks, workshops, and musical performances. There will be a selection of publications by artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers and non-commercial cultural producers as well as artist-made products — all available for purchase.

The three-day book fair consists of three main sections: International (works from art and independent publishers in the global art community); Edit (curated publications and special interest books not distributed by local retailers); and Local (publications from within the UAE’s arts community).

Aside from the main book fair, Focal Point also includes a programme presenting new publication releases from artists, and authors as well as the winners of the Sharjah Art Foundation Publishing Grant. The grant is committed to supporting printed matter that stands out for its intellectual, graphic and material qualities.

Sharjah Art Foundation also invites guests and book lovers to visit two of its ongoing exhibitions at Al Mureijah Square, next to Bait Obaid Al Shamsi.

Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular is one of the first major exhibitions to provide a substantial survey of modern and contemporary South Asian art that engages with popular culture. The exhibit includes more than 100 works by artists from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the diaspora. Also on view is Watch and Chill 2.0: Streaming Senses. In its second edition, the exhibit features 22 rarely seen media-based artworks, with six selected by the Foundation.

Guests can dine at Fen Café & Restaurant and enjoy a variety of food and beverage. They can also book a ticket to Rain Room and experience walking through the rain without getting wet. Designed by artist collective Random International, this immersive installation uses 2,500 litres of self-cleaning recycled water, which is controlled through a system of networked 3D tracking cameras. Visitors can purchase souvenirs at Sharjah Art Shops from its unique selection of art publications, design-led gifts and educational items suitable for all ages.

Everyone is also welcome to visit The Flying Saucer, Sharjah’s iconic star-shaped building. Aside from its community gathering spaces, the famous landmark also offers a café around a sunken courtyard with a library and multiple screening walls.

The exhibitions at Sharjah Art Foundation are free to attend and open to all. Prior online bookings are encouraged and can be done at sharjahart.org.

Focal Point 2022 will take place on 25, 26 and 27 November 2022 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday,) 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Free admission, but registration is required. Book your tickets at ticket.sharjahart.org