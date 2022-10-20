Scarecrows, monster parades, creepy food: What Dubai Parks and Resorts is rolling out this Halloween

One-of-a-kind experiences lined up across all its theme parks and hotels

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:25 PM

A super spooky treat awaits Halloween fans in Dubai this year. Dubai Parks and Resorts is planning to transform all its theme parks to offer truly memorable fright-worthy adventures with creepy activities for adults and kids alike.

With haunted house, scary mazes, tricks, treats, jack-o-lanterns and horrifying themes, the attraction will turn into a destination that guarantees frightening experiences.

The Nightmare Dimension

Motiongate Dubai has a special trick and treat in store with The Halloween Fright Nights. Guests are invited to discover the park’s frightful decorations, live entertainment, scare zones, and new haunted houses, filled with gruesome and terrifying surprises.

Location: Studio Central, Motiongate Dubai

Days: Wednesday – Sunday

Timings: 4pm

Price: Included in park access

The Monster Takeover

Guests will be able to enter a monster takeover, where they will undergo a massive transformation while seeing the brand-new 4D film "The Great Monster Chase!" and taking part in the Lord Vampyre's VIP V.I.M. (Very Important Monster) Dance Party. They can attend a special Monster Brick or Treat Trail in which there will be a hunt for Haribo candy or can head on the Ernie’s Pumpkin Patch to Build a pumpkin. An Interactive Operation Monster Squad show they can participate in or sign up for the crazy Monster Street Games to win prizes. Wander around and eat delicious Monster Meals, snap a photo at the Zombie Cheerleaders Graveyard and Wacky Witch's Corner, and much more!

A Monster Sleepover at the Legoland Hotel will completely round out the experience. Visitors who makes a reservation at the hotel will have access to daily Monster Making Lego Classes, Monster Arts & Crafts, Monster colouring competitions, as well as character appearances in their frightful Halloween costumes.

Location: Legoland, Dubai

Days: October 7– 31

Timings: 4pm

Price: Included in park access

Hotel Transylvania Halloween

Enjoy a Halloween-themed Hotel Transylvania experience at the Lapita Hotel Halloween which will offer Hotel Transylvania-themed rooms with character, design, and fun, coupled with a range for spooky decorations – ideal for those night outs with horror stories. The package is inclusive of half-board benefits, with soft-beverages, ice-creams, tea, and coffee throughout the day.

Apart from a range of special tricks and treats every afternoon, guests will get a chance to choose from a single-entry day visit to one theme park including Legoland, Riverland, Motiongate, Legoland Waterparks and Bollywood Parks Dubai.

Location: The Lapita Hotel, Dubai

Days: October 23– 31

Timings: 4pm

Price: Dh1,625 (exclusive of taxes)

Haunted Village

Riverland Dubai, a themed fun, dining, and retail destination that can be accessed without a ticket is all set to welcome guests to turn into The Haunted Village.

The French village at Riverland might look normal during the day, but at night its streets are covered with thick fog and strange creatures around the area.

Location: Riverland Dubai

Timings: Friday to Saturday - 9:30pm to 10:30pm; Sunday - 8:30pm to 9:30pm

Price: Free

Scarecrow fields

Guests are in for jitters and quivers as they make their way down the village, with zombies, cobwebs, spiders, and skulls, sure to give them the ultimate Halloween experience right from the beginning.

Location: Riverland Dubai

Days: Wednesday to Sunday – until 13 November

Timings: 4pm to 8pm

Price: Free

Hotel Transylvania Halloween Brunch

File photo

A Halloween brunch will take place at Kalea – an all-day dining restaurant offering a diverse buffet – only this time – spookier than ever. Complete with scary décor, kid’s activities, and themed competitions.