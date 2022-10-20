Scarecrows, monster parades, creepy food: What Dubai Parks and Resorts is rolling out this Halloween

Cyber Immune product helps organisations to accelerate business value from new streams of industrial data
A super spooky treat awaits Halloween fans in Dubai this year. Dubai Parks and Resorts is planning to transform all its theme parks to offer truly memorable fright-worthy adventures with creepy activities for adults and kids alike.
With haunted house, scary mazes, tricks, treats, jack-o-lanterns and horrifying themes, the attraction will turn into a destination that guarantees frightening experiences.
The Nightmare Dimension
Motiongate Dubai has a special trick and treat in store with The Halloween Fright Nights. Guests are invited to discover the park’s frightful decorations, live entertainment, scare zones, and new haunted houses, filled with gruesome and terrifying surprises.
The Monster Takeover
Guests will be able to enter a monster takeover, where they will undergo a massive transformation while seeing the brand-new 4D film "The Great Monster Chase!" and taking part in the Lord Vampyre's VIP V.I.M. (Very Important Monster) Dance Party. They can attend a special Monster Brick or Treat Trail in which there will be a hunt for Haribo candy or can head on the Ernie’s Pumpkin Patch to Build a pumpkin. An Interactive Operation Monster Squad show they can participate in or sign up for the crazy Monster Street Games to win prizes. Wander around and eat delicious Monster Meals, snap a photo at the Zombie Cheerleaders Graveyard and Wacky Witch's Corner, and much more!
A Monster Sleepover at the Legoland Hotel will completely round out the experience. Visitors who makes a reservation at the hotel will have access to daily Monster Making Lego Classes, Monster Arts & Crafts, Monster colouring competitions, as well as character appearances in their frightful Halloween costumes.
Hotel Transylvania Halloween
Enjoy a Halloween-themed Hotel Transylvania experience at the Lapita Hotel Halloween which will offer Hotel Transylvania-themed rooms with character, design, and fun, coupled with a range for spooky decorations – ideal for those night outs with horror stories. The package is inclusive of half-board benefits, with soft-beverages, ice-creams, tea, and coffee throughout the day.
Apart from a range of special tricks and treats every afternoon, guests will get a chance to choose from a single-entry day visit to one theme park including Legoland, Riverland, Motiongate, Legoland Waterparks and Bollywood Parks Dubai.
Haunted Village
Riverland Dubai, a themed fun, dining, and retail destination that can be accessed without a ticket is all set to welcome guests to turn into The Haunted Village.
The French village at Riverland might look normal during the day, but at night its streets are covered with thick fog and strange creatures around the area.
Scarecrow fields
Guests are in for jitters and quivers as they make their way down the village, with zombies, cobwebs, spiders, and skulls, sure to give them the ultimate Halloween experience right from the beginning.
Hotel Transylvania Halloween Brunch
A Halloween brunch will take place at Kalea – an all-day dining restaurant offering a diverse buffet – only this time – spookier than ever. Complete with scary décor, kid’s activities, and themed competitions.
