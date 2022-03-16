Robot artist, Covid-19 inspired sculptures and NFT paintings: 8 things to do at World Art Dubai

Four-day exhibition promises futuristic art that caters to all tastes and ages.

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 5:17 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 5:36 PM

You’ll know you have stepped into an art haven once you visit World Art Dubai, which opened to the public on March 16.

From 3D art and robot artist to NFTs, live graffiti drawing and live sculpture-making, the four-day exhibition promises futuristic art that caters to all tastes and ages.

Occupying two large halls at World Trade Centre, the event provides art lovers and collectors with the opportunity to “experience art in every form.”

Here are eight things to do at World Art Dubai before the annual event ends on Saturday, March 19:

1. Get your photograph drawn by a robot

It’s hard to miss two large impressionist portraits of Angelina Jolie and Elon Musk, especially when there’s a small robot painting on the fore. Using brush, acrylic and oil paints, the robot can paint your photograph on a 40x40cm canvas in a process that takes several days. Through the booth, visitors can upload their photos online with a bid that starts at $50 (about Dh180). The result is a neuro-impressionist painting through an artificial intelligence perception.

2. Buy an NFT painting

A separate booth enables art lovers and collectors to purchase digital paintings. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) Art Exhibition brings together works of local and international artists to blend the traditional fine arts with the digital world. Under each artwork, a QR code directs buyers to an online marketplace, helping them to add an original digital artwork to their collection or acquire it as their very first NFT.

3. Discover a world of 3D art

A highlight of this year’s World Art Dubai is the array of options for 3D art. One 3D painting that turned heads was that of Japanese artist Sanae Kumaki who displayed a life-like white furry cat with a gold-flower background inside a white frame. The art, which is an outcome of wool stitches on cotton mould, aims to capture the animal’s expressions and gestures. Another eye-catching booth offers Persian and Arab-inspired 3D figures that capture ordinary daily life of communities.

4. Explore Covid-19-inspired sculptures

A special exhibition is dedicated for sculptures and ceramic art of different themes and sizes. Two giant sculptures titled “Earth on Mask” and “Transformation” capture life on earth after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, as part of artist Davinchi Suresh’s ‘Awakening’ series. The thought-provoking artwork aims to create social awareness and inspire visitors to develop empathy towards different lives in the ecosystem.

5. Leave a message of peace to Ukraine

Russian artist Dasha Lapushka has a booth that calls for world peace amid the Ukrainian-Russian crisis. Besides a chart that displays shoes stuck together coloured with Ukrainian flag in a message of solidarity, the artist placed a blank canvas titled “Message for the Peace” to enable visitors to leave their own message in solidarity with the victims.

6. Watch street art come to life

In a dedicated zone with bustling music, visitors can watch artists sketching street-style live graffiti and murals. The youth-centric zone treats visitors to vibrant break dance, freestyle, and hip-hop performances.

7. Watch art and sculptures in the making

Visitors can watch sculptures and artwork slowly coming to life through art performances. From a car sculpture made of papers to spin art using buckets of oil paint, artists from all over the world give visitors a glimpse of how their creativity pours into colourful pieces. Live the action at a zone centred in the Dubai Art World.

8. Attend an art talk

Artists from all over the world share their expertise and knowledge with art lovers in a series of talks that are not to miss. Art enthusiasts can get inspired, learn from different experiences, and meet different artists to hone their own skills.

