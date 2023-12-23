NYE show in Abu Dhabi: 60-minute fireworks, drone show and more to welcome 2024

Wam

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023

A 60-minute fireworks display that attempts to break four Guinness World Records, a drone show utilising over 5,000 drones, a huge laser show, folkloric performances and international art shows will be part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba showgrounds, has announced its New Year's special programme that will attract millions of visitors, residents and tourists from around the world.

Celebrations will include the largest and most extravagant firework display, which will last more than 60 minutes. Along with that, there will be an elaborate drone show utilising over 5,000 drones, which is also a new record in the region.

The New Year's extravaganza will also include a huge laser show in another first of its kind event, in addition to special presentations by the Emirates Fountain, Glowing Towers Garden and the various pavilions of the festival, along with a number of cultural and civilisational performances from around the world.

Fireworks

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is hosting yet another Guinness World Record-season with exceptional new shows to celebrate the New Year, with a major firework display that will last 60 minutes continuously, breaking 3 new Guinness World Records in terms of quantity, time and formation, amazing visitors with a unique experience as they enter the first minutes of 2024 while witnessing a new world record in firework shows.

Drone shows

For the first time, visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to be transfixed by over 5,000 drones hovering over Al Wathba skies, filling them with wonderful formations in a dazzling show to celebrate the New Year, while breaking another Guinness World Record. Visitors will also enjoy a major laser show that is the first of its kind in the region, in addition to the special laser and music shows at the Emirates Fountain, which sets the perfect mood for visitors of all age groups to welcome the New Year.

Art and entertainment shows

All visitors to the festival will experience an atmosphere of joy and celebration on New Year's Eve with the release of 100,000 colourful balloons in the sky, bringing a smile to every face, as they enjoy the DJ and live music show that brings another unforgettable element to the entertainment and features of that day.

The committee has allocated giant screens outside the festival square to broadcast events, activities and performances of the celebration, due to the expected high turnout.

Various celebratory features

The Heritage Village, in the heart of the festival, offers a number of events and activities to celebrate the New Year, including a performance of Al Razfa and Ayala dances. Various institutions and government bodies participating in the festival also offer numerous entertaining events to visitors at their pavilions. Children can enjoy fun games in the Fun Fair City, the House of Horror, Al Forsan International Sports Resort activities and much more.

The pavilions of the participating countries will celebrate the New Year 2024 with carnival shows and folkloric performances, in addition to traditional cultural celebrations associated with New Year's Eve in their respective cultures. The World Civilisations Parade will provide lively folkloric performances to bring joy and happiness to everyone at the festival.

Food and shopping

Visitors will have the opportunity to get great discounts and surprises when shopping at the shops in all pavilions and areas of the festival. They will also get to enjoy new dining experiences through many local and international restaurants that cater to all tastes.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until March 9, 2024, from 4pm to midnight on weekdays, and until 1am during weekends and public holidays.