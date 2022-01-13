New UAE workweek: Dubai travel exhibition announces revised dates

Each show will mark the beginning of a new year in a different country around the world
Events3 weeks ago
Reed Exhibitions, the organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), on Thursday, announced the revised dates of this year’s four-day event.
It will now open on Monday, May 9, 2022 and close on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to align with the UAE’s new Monday-to-Friday workweek.
Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the revised dates are also expected to complement international markets, the majority of which also follow the Monday-to-Friday work schedule.
Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME at Arabian Travel Market, said, "We are looking forward to welcoming the global travel and tourism community to the UAE on Monday, May 9, 2022. We are confident ATM 2022’s updated timings will benefit both exhibitors and attendees by offering improved alignment with international markets."
According to a poll conducted by management consultancy Mercer, overall, 84 per cent of private sector firms welcomed the initiative, and 37 per cent would adopt a long-term, flexible approach, particularly those with close trading links with other Gulf countries.
ALSO READ:
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Each show will mark the beginning of a new year in a different country around the world
Events3 weeks ago
DSF has lined up a long list of deals and prizes, live concerts, drone shows and fireworks; over 4,000 outlets are participating.
Events4 weeks ago
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Sharjah, inaugurates the event that will run for 40 days across the emirate
Events4 weeks ago
The Drone Light Show promises to be a stunning affair this year
Events4 weeks ago
Ring in 2022 with the 'Rock DJ' singer at Atlantis, The Palm
Events4 weeks ago
Residents and citizens can win prizes and gifts during the 48-day event.
Events4 weeks ago
Arab stars Balqees Fathi, Mohammed Hamaki to perform live at opening ceremony
Events4 weeks ago
Shoppers will need to spend as low as Dh100 from any of the participating stores
Events4 weeks ago