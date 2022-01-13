New UAE workweek: Dubai travel exhibition announces revised dates

The revised dates are expected to complement international markets, the majority of which follow the Monday-to-Friday work schedule

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 12:15 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 12:39 PM

Reed Exhibitions, the organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), on Thursday, announced the revised dates of this year’s four-day event.

It will now open on Monday, May 9, 2022 and close on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to align with the UAE’s new Monday-to-Friday workweek.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the revised dates are also expected to complement international markets, the majority of which also follow the Monday-to-Friday work schedule.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME at Arabian Travel Market, said, "We are looking forward to welcoming the global travel and tourism community to the UAE on Monday, May 9, 2022. We are confident ATM 2022’s updated timings will benefit both exhibitors and attendees by offering improved alignment with international markets."

According to a poll conducted by management consultancy Mercer, overall, 84 per cent of private sector firms welcomed the initiative, and 37 per cent would adopt a long-term, flexible approach, particularly those with close trading links with other Gulf countries.

ALSO READ:

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com