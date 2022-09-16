New gen viral poetry sensation Yahya Bootwala to bring his fusion show to Dubai

The Indian performer is revolutionising how youth consume poetry

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 10:03 PM

Indian viral poetry sensation Yahya Bootwala is all set to wow audiences in Dubai with a never-seen-before prose and theatre fusion performance. The show will take place on Saturday, September 17, at the Alliance Francais. Dubai-based Hustle Entertainment is organising the event in partnership with Kalakaksh Talent House.

Bootwala shot to fame with his viral monologue on Youtube 'Shayad Woh Pyaar Nahi (Maybe it isn’t love). The video garnered 17 million views and counting. "The piece is an ode to millennial love and how today's youth navigate it via DMs, meme-sharing and beyond," he said.

"The refreshing take on how love has evolved since the ages struck a chord with a generation constantly trying to understand what love is in a hyper-digital world," Bootwala added.

Since the viral piece, Yahya has become the poster boy of the spoken word scene in India and has gone on to do country-wide tours covering the length and breadth of India. He has been called the poet of the new generation, revolutionising how youth consume poetry. Poetry is no longer just an art form of complicated literature for the elite but more an honest expression that resonates strongly with the masses.

Speaking about his upcoming show, Bootwala said, “In the era of short-form content, my one-hour act endeavours to showcase a meaningful and heartfelt story that is sure to tug a few heartstrings and leave a mark on the audiences."

The new-gen poet has also given two TEDx Talks: an aspiring actor and storyteller. He wrote and acted in Sheher Ya Tum, a short film that won the best short film award at the prestigious Mumbai Film Festival MAMI. His short film Alisha, in which he can be seen as an actor, was an official selection for the Filmfare Short Film Category.

In Dubai, for his second show, he added, “I have experienced great affection for this art form in Dubai. It is heartening to see people connect with my performances. Any anecdote that ignites nostalgia (or is highly relatable) usually finds a special place in the heart of the audiences.”

Yahya quips, “In the words of Shakespeare - The world is a stage, and we are all mere players – Well, I’m just trying to be a scene that the world remembers.”

Experience this magic of words during a one-hour performance; lined up for September 17 at Alliance Francais. Tickets are priced at Dh100.