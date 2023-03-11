Music, art and culture: Abu Dhabi to host vibrant two-day outdoor festival in the park

Emirati talents to perform on stage, including concerts by composer and pianist Hamad Al Taee and classical singer Ahmed Al Hosani

By WAM Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 4:33 PM

Abu Dhabi's Umm Al Emarat Park will come alive as a vibrant two-day outdoor cultural experience unfolds on March 12 and 13.

Being held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), Festival in the Park features family-friendly activities and performances, in addition to inclusive activities for People of Determination.

Visitors can join in on the fun with the Drumming Circle, where they can learn to play the drums through imitation with Dubai Drums, or get creative with the Graffiti Art Workshop, where they will be introduced to different styles of graffiti such as tags, throws and pieces. Visitors can also enjoy the Sustainable Palm Eye Art Workshop with Azza Al Qubaisi who seeks to engage the public with her art.

For those who love to dance, the street dance workshop by Dance It Forward is not to be missed, covering various street dance styles and choreography. No previous dance experience is required to join the activity. There's also an inclusive dance micro-workshop that will be offering a safe and creative space for People of Determination to explore mindful movement and physical and emotional expression.

Visitors can also expect to be entertained by performances, including a stand-up comedy act. For those interested in music, don't miss out on incredible Emirati talents that will be performing on stage, including composer and pianist Hamad Al Taee and classical singer Ahmed Al Hosani.

"We are thrilled to once again host Festival in the Park, which reflects our long-term partnership with ADMAF and our commitment to offering a platform for creative expression in a family-friendly environment," said Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park's Corporate Affairs and Communication Department.

"The inclusive activities for People of Determination also demonstrate our dedication to accessibility, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the festival."

