Motiongate Dubai announces 'spooktacular' Halloween celebrations

For those who can’t wait until October 31 to start celebrating Halloween, Motiongate Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, has organised festivities starting October 8.
Guests are invited to enjoy an array of Halloween activities at Motiongate Dubai from Wednesdays to Sundays starting from 4pm.
Halloween celebrations feature frightful decorations, live entertainment, scare zones, and new haunted houses.
The ‘Legend of the Weeping Shadow’ scare zone features 'a vengeful ghost' who is rumoured to roam waterfront areas. Meanwhile, the Freak Show scare zone takes guests to the circus, where sideshow horrors and maniacal clowns roam around.
Guests can also explore the park’s haunted houses, each more terrifying than the next! Lights Out will take visitors on a trip into the darkness as the electricity is rattled by evil spirits.
Meanwhile, in Slasher, a shadow haunts the halls and takes the shape of the guests’ greatest fears. And Crypt of the Vampire has an ancient vampire’s coffin gone missing, but so have those who went looking for it.
The Halloween Fright Nights activities will end on a high note each day with The Nightmare Dimension Parade, where Halloween characters will walk through Studio Central, the main boulevard, just before the park closing providing great photo opportunities for visitors and the potential to encounter the evil mastermind known as ‘The Boogeyman’.
Child-friendly ‘not-so-spooky’ Halloween festivities include a meet and greet opportunities with Halloween characters, Halloween Candy Grab, zombie-themed food, and limited-edition scary merch.
