Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub to participate in October's Dubai Helishow 2022

Event will highlight latest technologies, aircraft operations and industry trends

Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 4:06 PM

Dubai Helishow 2022, the only international exhibition dedicated to the helicopter and aviation industry in the Middle East is set to take place soon.

Starting from October 24-26, the exhibition will be crowned with the participation and support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH).

The show highlights the latest technologies, aircraft operations, and trends in the industry along with the support of vertical aviation sectors at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

The Dubai Helishow 2022 will be held in conjunction with the Military & Homeland Security exhibition and the Air Medical and Rescue exhibition. Organised by The DOMUS Group, the event will host professionals, government members, VIPs and the helicopter community.

It will witness the participation of many experts and specialists who will share their experiences and sciences toward the continued growth of the helicopter and defence industries. Industry leaders under the guidance of the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, will address important topics and current affairs toward advancing industry stakeholders and partnering with international and regional companies.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, “We are pleased to be joining the Dubai HeliShow 2022 exhibition and conference as it represents an excellent opportunity to globally display our projects and capabilities to develop the aviation sector in Dubai. At MBRAH, we seek to fulfil the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world.”

The previous edition of Dubai Helishow witnessed participation from over 5000 people and has been receiving unprecedented support from all governmental and non-governmental agencies in anticipation of its ninth edition.

This indicates the helicopter sector’s return and recovery following the pandemic.

Maysoon Abulhoul, Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer of Domus Group, opined, “With the UAE’s strong focus on modern and sustainable air mobility, the Dubai HeliShow platform is committed to contributing to the progression of the helicopter industry and its associated trade in the UAE and the Middle East as a whole. With the increasingly vital roles of helicopters in the Middle East, ranging from defence, search and rescue operations, cargo, commercial transport, fire protection, and medical evacuation and transport, the next edition of Dubai Helishow will bring together industry leaders and stakeholders, involving government and private organisations from the international and local helicopter community, to share their knowledge and expertise for the continued growth of the industry.”

The ninth edition of Dubai Helishow, which will take place across three days, will feature the latest technologies for helicopters and drones. Topics that will be addressed during the exhibition include the recovery of the industry after the pandemic, technological developments in drones, aviation safety, the role of rotary aircraft in homeland security, and flying ambulances, among others.

The discussions will also cover modern helicopters and air taxis, future vertical take-off, and landing (VTOL) technologies, future maintenance and repair organisations in the area, and regulation updates for airports and helipads, to name a few. The event will also emphasise developments in the unmanned aerial vehicles and drones’ sectors.

