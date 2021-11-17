Louvre Abu Dhabi to display award-nominated artworks at new exhibition

Seven shortlisted artists to compete for The Richard Mille Art Prize, $50,000

By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi will open the inaugural edition of its new annual contemporary art exhibition, Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021, on Thursday, November 18, showcasing artworks by the seven shortlisted artists for the first Richard Mille Art Prize.

The exhibition will be on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Forum until March 27, 2022.

In its first edition, the shortlisted artists for The Richard Mille Art Prize – Cristiana de Marchi, Latifa Saeed, Mays Albaik, Mohammed Kazem, Nasser Alzayani, Tarek Al-Ghoussein, and Taus Makhacheva – were selected by the prize’s jury following an open call for proposals from UAE-based artists. Participants were asked to respond to this year’s theme of ‘Memory, Time and Territory’, addressing questions of memory and belonging, and exploring the geography of identity through the artists’ personal relationships with territories.

Each of the seven artists responded to the theme with their own unique interpretation, bringing each of their visions to life through different mediums. Cristiana de Marchi will present hand-embroidered canvas with her artwork Mapping Gaps: Beirut, whilst Latifa Saeed uses glass for her artwork The Pathway. Mays Albaik’s Awaiting Weightlessness is an installation of aluminium video sculptures, and Mohammed Kazem will display his photographic series Photographs with Flags.

Nasser Alzayani uses sand artefacts, collected recordings and works on paper in his installation Watering the distant, deserting the near, Tarek Al-Ghoussein will present prints from his ongoing Odysseus series, and Taus Makhacheva has employed a mix of video and body-oriented objects for her work Mining Serendipity.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, “We are proud to offer greater visibility to these incredibly talented UAE-based artists for this inaugural edition of the exhibition and prize. Living in the UAE, they were uniquely placed to respond to this year’s theme of ‘Memory, Time and Territory’, especially in a year where the nation reflects on 50 years of progress and development.”

“Richard Mille’s timepieces have always sat at the intersection of watchmaking tradition, art, design and architecture,” says Peter Harrison, CEO, Richard Mille Middle East. “The Richard Mille Art Prize celebrates the thriving art culture here in the UAE, and in the region as a whole; establishing a platform dedicated to creativity, dialogue and diversity. The Prize will lay down the foundations for what is certain to be a very exciting chapter in the development of the region’s rich and nuanced art scene.”

“The artists have really shown a deep understanding of the theme and have responded with incisive, nuanced works. This exhibition and art prize are a significant addition to the contemporary art ecosystem of the UAE, and this focus on contemporary artists is an important extension of the universal storytelling our exhibitions and collection convey. We look forward to announcing this year’s winner and next year’s theme,” Dr. Souraya Noujaim said on behalf of the jury panel.

The shortlisted artists were selected by a distinguished four-member jury.

The winner of The Richard Mille Art Prize will be selected by the prize’s jury from the seven shortlisted artists, to be announced at a ceremony in January 2022. The winner will be awarded USD $50,000.

