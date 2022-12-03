Look: Over 1,000 motorbikes vroom across UAE highways for National Day

The convoy stretched to nearly five kilometres, with bikers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman joining in

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 8:23 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 9:58 PM

Sporting their leather jackets and helmets, more than a thousand motorbikers vroomed their way across the UAE's highways to mark the Emirates' 51st National Day.

At 9am sharp on Friday, they revved up their motorcycles at Fujairah's International Marine Club and hit the expressways — crossing the other emirates, including Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. As many as 83 groups were part of the event.

Bikers from Dubai and Sharjah joined the convoy along the way, too.

“When the convoy reached Sharjah’s University area, I joined them with my son and other bikers,” said Shahid Syed, a biker from the Indian city of Hyderabad.

The line of sports bikes , cruisers, off-roaders grew even longer as the group reached Ajman. "We stopped at every emirate to welcome the bikers joining the convoy,” said Syed.

Whenever people joined in, the roads came alive as the club chanted slogans. The convoy stretched to nearly five kilometres, the expat added.

Come lunchtime, they made a pitstop at Emirates Motorplex Club Umm Al Quwain for lunch and a prayer break.

They then resumed their journey toward Ras Al Khaimah via Al Shuhada Road — pausing at the Sheikh Suhail Bin Hasher’s farm in Al Manama, Ras Al Khaimah for some evening National Day celebration. They feasted on an Emirati dinner spread and enjoyed some live entertainment.

These bikers were not only from UAE, Syed said. “Hundreds of them came down from other GCC countries like Qatar, Saudi, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain — all to celebrate UAE National Day."

Syed’s son Ayaan Syed enjoyed every bit of the expedition. “It was great to see bikers in these large numbers. The roaring sound of these bikes brings adrenalin rushing,” said Ayaan.

“The event also displayed the unity and diversity that the country offers to every citizen, expats, and visitor coming or residing here."

