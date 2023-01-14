Look: Hundreds get special access to Louvre Abu Dhabi in scenic morning run

It was a sold-out event with more than 800 participants running distances from 1km to 10km, wearing T-shirts with artworks from the museum’s permanent collection

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 1:20 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 1:33 PM

Hundreds of residents saw the beauty of the world-class Louvre Abu Dhabi in a different light on Saturday morning. Instead of stepping inside to see masterpieces, they got to run around the architectural marvel.

“Community has always been at the core of what we do at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Our museum’s narrative and programmes aim at fostering cultural connections and offering mindful moments for all,” said Ugo Bertoni, director for external affairs, outreach, and cultural engagement, Louvre Abu Dhabi.

It was a sold-out event with more than 800 participants running distances from 1km to 10km. And giving the Louvre’s unique touch to the initiative, all the runners wore T-shirts with artwork from the museum’s permanent collection: The Runners by French artist Robert Delaunay.

Bertoni noted the first edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Run in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council aimed to offer community members the opportunity to view the museum from a different perspective.

“As a museum that seeks to build connections, we wanted to give our museum’s unique touch to this run. This run was a bridge between art and sport,” Bertoni told Khaleej Times.

Participants got to run next to the outdoor artworks featured under the iconic dome, rediscovering the renowned architecture. At the end of the event, everyone received a special medal inspired by the dome. Also, participants received an open-day ticket to visit the museum again.

“The Louvre Abu Dhabi Run is part of our rich and diverse programming and reaffirms our commitment to engage with all our visitors,” Bertoni highlighted.

The world-class destination offers a variety of educational activities and community engagements, and recently launched an initiative called – ‘Take Over the Museum’.

ALSO READ:

“As part of this initiative, we host the ‘Schools Take Over’, where we welcome thousands of kids from across the UAE and encourage them to discover the museum through many activities and experiences in one day. We also host the ‘University Take Over’ where we invite students to present and come up with interactive workshops for the public to enjoy. And now, we had runners taking over the museum.”

Bertoni said that Louvre Abu Dhabi offers a variety of wellness and sports activities such as ‘Yoga under the Dome’, ‘Sound Healing’, and kayaking experiences, and a diverse range of programming from arts masterclasses, performances, and much more.

“Our programmes are always an opportunity to discover and rediscover the museum through different approaches and experiences. On January 20, we will have a film screening under the dome related to our Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity exhibition, then a Secret Soirée on February 10, 11, 17 and 18 for our upcoming exhibition Bollywood Superstars, A Short Story of Indian Cinema, in addition to a Bollywood film festival in March,” Bertoni underlined giving a sneak peek on what to expect in the next two months at the museum.

ALSO READ: