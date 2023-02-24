Look: Dubai turns into oasis of colours, cultures in new season of art

Several events and activities are lined up until March 20, showcasing the emirate's identity and establishing its position as the creative capital of the region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 9:00 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 10:06 PM

A series of cultural activities, including art exhibitions, talks and musical events will take place in the coming weeks as part of the ongoing Dubai Art Season.

Dubai Art Season, which was launched on February 1, will run until March 20. It is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.

Under the theme of ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side,’ Dubai will transform into an oasis of arts. The programme includes Sikka Art and Design Festival, Art Dubai, Dubai Opera performances, DIFC Art Nights, and other entertainment activities.

Mona Al Marri, vice-chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Culture in a partnership that aims to showcase Dubai’s cultural identity and establish its position as the creative capital of the region.”

She added: “Under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #DubaiDestinations campaign continues to promote the emirate’s prominent destinations and major events held throughout the year, including economic, cultural, sports, and other global events that reinforce Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live, work, and visit.”

Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Media Council, noted: “Dubai Art Season is a global event that reflects Dubai’s cultural status with a variety of artistic creations from around the world. These events provide art enthusiasts with the opportunity to access global artistic creations spread throughout the emirate during this time of the year."

Events and activities

Dubai Art Season 2023 includes several events and activities, including the 11th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival running from February 24 to March 5 at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood under the theme ‘New Creativity. Same Path,’ as well as the 16th edition of the Art Dubai exhibition, which will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1 to 5.

“We will also use social media platforms to promote these events and disseminate information about them to facilitate easy access for the public,” noted Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, adding: “We work with our ever-evolving network of community, media, content creators and influencers to promote the #DubaiDestinations campaign.”

Sikka Art and Design Festival

Sikka Art & Design Festival is being held in Dubai's Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from February 24 to March 5 to showcase the growing creative and cultural scene in Dubai by supporting and displaying the works of Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists, as well as providing them with an opportunity to interact with their peers from around the world.

Art Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah

The Art Dubai exhibition will take place in Jumeirah from March 1 to 5, and will offer visitors the opportunity to view contemporary and modern art from all over the world, as well as participate in workshops and panel discussions led by a selection of experts and artists who will discuss topics related to the field of art. The exhibition will also feature specialised sessions that bring together artists and creatives from different parts of the world.

DIFC Art Nights

The DIFC Art Nights is one of the most important annual activities hosted by Gate Avenue. The World Art Dubai event annually attracts over 4,000 people, including artists, collectors and fashionistas. It also aims to support Dubai’s art scene and highlight the most creative works. The “M2L Market” in Gate Avenue – DIFC will celebrate entertainment, art and food, providing visitors with the opportunity to live different experiences and taste new international flavours.

Additionally, Alserkal Avenue will host a series of creative cultural events in February and March, including a wide range of art exhibitions, talks and happenings, like “The Tree School” initiative, a gathering place for groups and individuals interested in learning from each other and sharing common urgencies based on lived experience.

UAE-Japan relations

Moreover, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan, Dubai Culture, in cooperation with the Japanese Consulate in Dubai, is laying on the “Dubai in the Year 1962” exhibition, which is supported by the Sankei Shimbun Newspaper and Kimi Makishima-Akai, including 25 photos documenting life of Dubai in 1962, taken by Yoshio Kawashima, a Japanese photojournalist from the Sankei Shimbun Newspaper, during his visit to the Middle East, accompanied by his colleague, journalist Hiroshi Kato.

Dubai Opera

Meanwhile, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances that highlight the creativity of regional and international performing arts and musical talent, while the digital arts centre ‘Infinity des Lumières’ in the Dubai Mall shall showcase digital art exhibitions across the same period in an innovative technological manner.

