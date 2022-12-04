Look: 6 rarest cars will vroom across UAE from tomorrow for the Mille Miglia car rally

The teams will embark on an epic 1,600-kilometre journey through the seven emirates, starting from the Creek Golf Club

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 8:09 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 8:40 PM

Some of the rarest and most unique cars in the world are ready to race across the seven emirates of the UAE in the hope of winning the inaugural Mille Miglia in the country. Termed the most beautiful race in the world, it is set to become the largest classic car rally ever held in the GCC, with over 100 teams participating from around the globe.

The teams will embark on this epic adventure on Monday (December 5), starting from the Creek Golf Club and vroom across 1,600 kilometres–a feat never attempted before by a classic car event in the UAE. The journey will take them across some of the country's most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Jebel Jais and Emirate Palace.

Here are six of the unique cars participating in this race:

The 1927 OM 665 "Superba": This is one of the most iconic cars in the race as a similar model won the first 1000 Miglia in 1927. After the historic win, the vehicle became one of Italy's best-known sports cars.

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing: Widely considered the fastest car in the world in the1950s, the Gullwing can reach up to 260 km/hr. There are 10 of these cars participating in the race.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT California LWB Spyder – One of the rarest and most valuable Ferraris ever made, the California LWB Spyder will battle it for prestige at the Mille Miglia. The convertible is considered every car collector's dream vehicle.

1958 Messerschmitt FMR TG500 Roadster: The smallest and boldest car in the race can only seat one person. The car with a two-stroke straight-two engine was produced only from 1958 to 1961.

1964 Lincoln Continental – Brought to India for the then Pope for his tour of the country in 1964, the vehicle was then presented to Mother Teresa to be auctioned off for charity. The car will be driven by its owner, Indian industrialist Yohan Poonawalla with UAE-based car historian Mohammed Luqman Ali Khan as his navigator.

1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400' Periscopo'– The first version of the legendary Countach supercar, this unique car is renowned for its wide wedge-shaped bodywork, angular lines and scissor doors.

ALSO READ: