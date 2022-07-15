LiwasUAE: Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow, competition winners to get prizes worth Dh8.3 million

The event also features folklore market, theatre and other activities

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 7:51 PM

The 18th edition of Liwa Date Festival will begin on Saturday, July 16 at Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi. The event, organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, will run until July 24.

Some of the activities at the festival include a folklore market showcasing traditional crafts, theatre activities, and several other interesting activities for people of all age groups.

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and his directives to promote the event’s activities and competitions. He also lauded the support of Sheikh Mansour for the Liwa Dates Festival, which has made agriculture a culture among members of the community while helping achieve food security and sustainable agricultural production.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Festival, said the event will include 23 main competitions and 293 prizes worth a total value of Dh8.3 million will be given to the winners of the competition.

The Liwa Date Festival will be open to the public daily from 4pm to 10pm.