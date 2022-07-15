LiwasUAE: Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow, competition winners to get prizes worth Dh8.3 million

Participation part of judicial department's efforts to disseminate legal culture among community members
The 18th edition of Liwa Date Festival will begin on Saturday, July 16 at Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi. The event, organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, will run until July 24.
Some of the activities at the festival include a folklore market showcasing traditional crafts, theatre activities, and several other interesting activities for people of all age groups.
Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and his directives to promote the event’s activities and competitions. He also lauded the support of Sheikh Mansour for the Liwa Dates Festival, which has made agriculture a culture among members of the community while helping achieve food security and sustainable agricultural production.
Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Festival, said the event will include 23 main competitions and 293 prizes worth a total value of Dh8.3 million will be given to the winners of the competition.
The Liwa Date Festival will be open to the public daily from 4pm to 10pm.
Participation part of judicial department's efforts to disseminate legal culture among community members
The Mexican delegation included renowned authors Antonio Malpica and Juan Gedovius
New partnership between Emirates Nature-WWF and Live Nation Middle East aims to deliver more sustainable events
Spectrum 22 aims to create a culture of inclusivity and empathy among students
Young ones are introduced to reading through books that feature black and white images
The Indian yogi delivered an insightful talk on soil conservation in Dubai
The minimum ticket price for the exhibition bout is Dh175
Professionals from publishing world meet at first International Booksellers Conference in Sharjah