Last DSF weekend: Stunning fireworks to light up Dubai skyline as festival ends

Mesmerising fireworks, brought by the Al Zarooni Group, will light up the night sky over Dubai’s incredible skyline at The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewater for the last week of the 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
The DSF fireworks have become a popular mainstay of the world’s longest-running retail festival and have continued to enthral citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai with daily shows throughout DSF at various locations across the city, including Al Seef, The Pointe, Dubai Festival City Mall and La Mer.
DSF also has a host of other activities in store for visitors, including a sale that will see 500 brands reduce their prices at over 2,000 stores citywide, according to an official press release.
The DSF Final Sale will include savings of up to 90 per cent on everything from the latest fashion, children’s clothes and stylish lifestyle products to homeware, electronics and more, DSF had said.
Activities planned at DSF Al Seef Market feature a walkable outdoor playhouse and museum, alongside interesting retail and food stalls. Residents and citizens can head over to Majlis Al Khawaneej for some delicious bites from local eateries at The Hub Food Festival.
