KT Desert Drive: Pay extra attention to the tyres before cruising up the dunes

Cardinal rule when driving on sand is to lower the tyre pressure by about 20% to allow it to adapt to the terrain and help the car move easily

By Suneeti Ahuja Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

Videos on social media of desert drivers cruising up steep dunes with ease offer vicarious joy without the anxiety of getting caught in a mishap. But if you are keen on an authentic evening of fun and adventure, Khaleej Times’ Desert Drive is the place to be this year.

Responding to the calls of cooler dunes and friendlier weather, the drive is heading to Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah this year.

Khaleej Times’ team does not encourage stunts on the dunes but promises a fun-filled evening that’ll give an adrenaline rush to drivers and ensure a safe and joyous experience for all.

While you prepare for the drive, we suggest paying extra attention to the tyres. GoodYear tyres, for instance, provide excellent driving performance in all weather conditions all year long. Besides, here are a few more tips on how to cruise up the desert with panache.

Tyre pressure: The cardinal rule when driving on sand is to lower the tyre pressure. Usually, it is recommended to lower it by about 20 per cent to allow tyres to adapt to the terrain and help the car move easily. To be more precise, the recommended tyre pressure for large and small 4WD vehicles should be between 14 and 16 psi.

Needless to say, lower pressure in the tyre will impact the car’s 4WD abilities. Therefore, corner the vehicle with absolute caution and do it slowly, keeping your vehicle upright.

Also, remember to inflate the tyres once you are back on the road or on firmer terrain. High-speed driving on low tyre pressure can lead to a blowout or vehicle rolling over. We recommend keeping a battery-powered air compressor in the car, or our participants can also use one of the inflation checkpoints to inflate the tires.

A reliable set of tyres designed for sand driving are a must-have. A good tyre will make a considerable difference to the experience, allowing better interaction with slippery dunes. The tyre's size and structure create a unique grip that helps accelerate and turn easier than usual.

Speed: Avoid speed of over 80kph, when running on deflated tyres and avoid violent steering manoeuvres as it may cause the tyre to pop off the rim. Khaleej Times team recommends maintaining equal psi across all tyres.

Registrations for the desert drive are open and can be done on our website: https://ktdesertdrive.com/

