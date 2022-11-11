KT Desert Drive: 11 tips to follow for a safe off-road adventure this winter

Traversing those trails is a lot of fun, but getting back home safely to your family and friends is equally important

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 12:36 PM

It’s the middle of November: Dubai has transitioned from a city with a scorching summer to one with fair weather where everyone is out and about trying to make the most of it.

Venturing out into the open desert may also be on the agenda for many of you. And if you have that will for adventure and an SUV parked in your driveway, here are some of the things to keep in mind before you set out:

1. Ensure that your vehicle is capable of off-roading, preferably a traditional SUV (that satisfies certain parameters) — like a Jeep Wrangler — and not a city-slicker crossover.

2. Know your vehicle. Some say most people only use or know how to use some 7 per cent of their smartphone features and you probably wouldn’t be wrong if you applied that same number to vehicles. Get familiar with operating the various 4x4 drive modes and differentials locks, etc., beforehand.

3. Get a suitable set of tyres and learn how to deflate and reinflate them. Depending on the terrain or in this case — how loose the sand is — you may be required to lower the tyre pressure down to 15 PSI or thereabouts. Also, carry an air compressor to fill them up before you get back on paved public roads.

4. If you’re a seasoned pro, worry not, but if you are new to off-roading choose a popular destination, one that sees many travellers for safety’s sake. The KT Desert Drive 2022, which has been organised for November 26 is a good way to get started.

It is “NOT a desert safari where you sit as a passenger at the mercy of a driver. Instead, it provides you an opportunity to self-drive your 4x4 vehicle in a guided convoy, crossing the scenic desert dunes in the UAE, while following a track with multiple checkpoints and ample signage to ensure you are proceeding in the right direction”.

Registration is now open on https://ktdesertdrive.com/

5. While a sense of individuality is always good, it’s best to keep that herd mentality when you go off. Go as part of a group of vehicles, or at least one other vehicle, just in case you need to be towed or need some other form of assistance.

6. It is also recommended to have a full tank of fuel, considering that fuel consumption is expected to be much higher in the desert, as you’d be spinning those wheels a lot more to get places.

7. You may want to carry a satellite GPS device in addition to a physical map, since being miles away from telecom towers may only leave you with intermitted reception via your cell phone.

8. It also helps to make a list of accessories to carry along. The essentials include a tow strap, a spade, and a fire extinguisher. Don’t hesitate to carry more necessary items, but remember to keep them all strapped in.

9. Keep hydrated! It is always a good idea to keep extra bottles of water and packaged foods as well. If you intend on spending the night under the stars, make sure you carry an easy-to-install tent and a portable or disposable BBQ grille.

10. Please do not litter. It is inevitable that you will end up with some trash like plastics, paper, bottles, and cans, but ensure they are disposed of in the designated bins.

11. And let’s not forget to buckle up! Traversing those trails and climbing those dunes is without doubt, a lot of fun, but getting back home safely to your family and friends is equally important

