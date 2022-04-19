Khaleej Times unveils women empowerment drive

The initiative will act as a platform where experts will discuss key topics such as ongoing challenges which women face in leadership roles

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:47 PM

Khaleej Times has announced the launch of a new initiative which will empower women in their current and future leadership roles.

Titled ‘Empowering Women, Empowering Businesses’, the initiative is built on the belief that every woman has the ability to lead and create positive change across economies. The main objective of the initiative is aligned with the efforts of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) as well as the UAE Gender Balance Council (GBC).

The initiative will also act as a platform where experts will discuss key topics such as the ongoing challenges which women face in leadership roles. It will also highlight the experiences of women leaders on the board of directors of various organisations and their success stories and vision for the future.

“When it comes to gender balance and empowering women in leadership positions, the UAE has made considerable progress and has highlighted these topics as a priority in the country’s future strategies,” said Poonam Chawla, head of KT Engage and Events & Conferences. “Women across the UAE today have assumed some of the most prestigious positions across various organisations and they have logged in several inspiring success stories in countless fields including science and technology.”

“This initiative is a chance for us to learn more about these women and how they have broken barriers and conquered various challenges to become leaders,” she explained. “We hope that their achievements will inspire a new generation of women leaders as they set out to build a stronger and more inclusive future.”

The new initiative will kick off with the ‘Middle-East Women’s Board of Directors Summit’ on April 20, 2022, in Dubai. The event will host several high- level delegates, women directors, top government officials, as well as CHROs and diversity & inclusion professionals from global organisations such as Adnoc, Coco-Cola, GE, Mars, Al -Futtaim, and UPS who are currently focusing on empowering women in key leadership roles within and outside their job functions.

