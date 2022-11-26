In pictures: KT Desert Drive hits the dunes of Ras Al Khaimah

A go-to for adrenaline-junkies, the fourth edition of the event is currently underway

Photos: Neeraj/KT

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 3:13 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 4:12 PM

One of KT's most-awaited events started with a bang this morning, with hundreds of residents lining up to hit the dunes.

A go-to for adrenaline junkies, the fourth edition of the KT Desert Drive is currently under way in Ras Al Khaimah.

From flag-off to a checkpoint in the middle of the drive, take a look at what's happening at this year's most thrilling, family-friendly event:

Participants grab some refreshments during a break.

