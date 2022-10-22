Here’s a list of fun things to do at Abu Dhabi Showdown Week

The UFC Fan Experience features a ‘UFC Prize Wall’, offering visitors the chance to win exclusive merchandise

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 12:12 PM

While Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will clash tonight in the highly anticipated UFC lightweight title on Yas Island, there are lots of fun-filled activities for community members and fight fans to enjoy over the weekend as part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Starting from 6pm, the iconic Etihad Arena will host 12 mixed martial arts fights. The venue features UFC Fan Experience, where those going to catch the fight or casual Yas Bay visitors can enjoy dedicated ‘Gaming Zones’ with different console stations and the ever-popular ‘UFC Reaction Challenge’, which tests the speed of participants’ reactions by having them follow illuminated sensors as quickly as they can. Also, there are UFC fighter cut-outs, which will give everyone the chance to capture memorable moments with UFC 280’s stars, including Oliveira, Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Sean O’Malley.

Additionally, another fun-filled activation park is set up at Town Square, right in the heart of Yas Mall. The UFC Fan Experience features a ‘UFC Prize Wall’, offering visitors the chance to win exclusive merchandise by punching through circular slots on a cardboard wall. A real UFC belt is on display, providing another great photo opportunity for wannabe champions. There is also a ‘Striking Challenge’ that will track how many punches fans can throw in the allotted time. It will also have a live DJ who will ensure the atmosphere remains electric.

There are more activities at Yas Bay Waterfront – Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day-to-night destination. Café del Mar Abu Dhabi, the beach club, is hosting a viewing party for the Oliveira vs Makhachev stand-off. The title fights and more will be shown on the big screens. The UFC 280 viewing party will start from 5pm onwards. Tickets are priced at Dh100 per person. For reservations, call 050 402 2283.

Yas Bay Waterfront’s La Carnita will host a ‘Knockout Weekend’ from 1pm to 6pm, with five hours of beverages, and a four-course meal, and 20 per cent off the bill for UFC ticket holders. For reservations, call ‎050 185 8068.

ALSO READ: