Global Village announces new artist in performance line-up

The dance troupe will be performing in the Middle East for the very first time

By Web Desk Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 2:06 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 2:45 PM

Global Village has announced the newest addition to its entertainment line-up – V-Unbeatable.

With appearances on shows like Dance Plus, India's Got Talent and America's Got Talent, the AGT 2020 winners are all set to perform at Global Village every day (except Tuesdays) until January 30, 2023.

Maahesh More, creative and managing director, V-Unbeatable said, “We have performed around the world but have never done a show in the Middle East, so we’re very excited to come to Global Village. We’ve worked really hard over the past two months to create an original 20-minute production specially for Global Village guests featuring never before-seen stunts, choreography and routines.”

The crew was founded by Vikas Gupta and Omprakash Chauhan with an aim to inspire children from impoverished backgrounds in Mumbai. Following the sad passing of Vikas, the crew added the letter ‘V’ to their name in memory of their founder, passionately continuing his dream to improve the financial situation of the performers and their families.

The team are set to continue Vikas’ legacy by opening their own dance academy in Mumbai, providing more opportunities for street children to pursue their dreams through dance.

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said: “We’re seriously thrilled to welcome V-Unbeatable to the Global Village stage. Any dance group who gets the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell and Dwayne Wade are something extra special. Our guests need to get ready to have their hearts pounding like never before by this high-octane crew, coming to the region for the very first time.”

Guests can experience this incredible show as part of their Global Village entry ticket.