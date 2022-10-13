Gitex in Dubai: TAMM unveils updated version of its smart app

Now, over 700 services provided by more than 30 Abu Dhabi government entities can be accessed easily and conveniently

TAMM unveils updated version of its smart app. – Supplied photo

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:37 PM

The Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem, (TAMM), showcased the updated version of the TAMM smart mobile application — the integrated and secure platform that unifies the country’s largest emirate’s government services in one place — at the ongoing Gitex Global, on Thursday.

The smart app provides a digital experience that guarantees customers easy and quick access to more than 700 services provided by more than 30 government entities at any time and from anywhere in the world.

The smart app went through a comprehensive renovation, including a revamped design for the user interface, improved speed and stability, in addition to a new feature that allows users to find services by categories or government entities that provide them, significantly enhancing customer experience. Customers can now access government services and get their transactions done faster and smoother, senior Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) said.

The Abu Dhabi Government had recently announced the migration of all its services onto TAMM, making it the one-stop destination for completing all government services and transactions and payments digitally anytime and anywhere smoothly and easily. The significant milestone in the process of digital transformation is a unique achievement, which is also the first-of-its-kind in the world.

Emiratis, expatriates, investors, and visitors in Abu Dhabi will no longer need to visit the physical locations of the customer service centres to complete government services.

The TAMM smart app significantly reduces the time needed to complete procedures in government entities, making it a comprehensive and integrated app for conducting transactions in a safe manner, while enjoying a unified and seamless customer experience for all Abu Dhabi government services, that is beneficial to both customers and government entities.

The Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi has supervised the initiative to transfer all government services in the Emirate onto the TAMM ecosystem, as part of its efforts to activate a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhamid Al Askar, Director General, ADDA, said that the updated version of the TAMM smart app reflects the fundamental vision of its ecosystem, which was built to facilitate government services in a way that supports sustainable growth the emirate is witnessing, adding: “Our focus was making the TAMM smart app simple and easy to use for everyone and ensuring that it makes a big difference in the daily lives of people. I encourage every member of the Abu Dhabi community to download the TAMM smart app on their phones and be part of this advancement that will further enhance the growth of the emirate.”

Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Government Services Sector, ADDA, said: “The updated version of the TAMM smart app comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government's efforts aimed at providing a smooth and easy customer experience for the community in the emirate in accordance with the highest international practices and standards. Today, and with the announcement of the transfer of all Abu Dhabi government services onto TAMM, we continue to support these efforts and build on what has been achieved in various areas of government work by providing advanced government services and solutions.”

Hammad Al Hammadi, Director of Digital Channels, ADDA, said, “The updated version of the TAMM smart app comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government's efforts aimed at providing a smooth and easy customer experience for the community in the emirate in accordance with the highest international practices and standards. Today, and with the announcement of the transfer of all Abu Dhabi government services onto TAMM, we continue to support these efforts and build on what has been achieved in various areas of government work by providing advanced government services and solutions.”

Naji Abdulla Al Musabi, Director of Digital Services Platforms, ADDA, said: "The upgraded TAMM OS 2.0 includes more than 20 common digital enablers that facilitate the development of digital government services to enrich customer experience. It requires very little coding and helps reduce expenses related to the development of government services. The new tools aim to reduce costs in the development of digital services and websites using data analytics while facilitating easy access to digital enablers that support the development of government services.”

The TAMM smart app is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and is easy to use, as it has been carefully developed to meet all needs of every member of the

Since its launch, the TAMM ecosystem has successfully implemented a number of digital initiatives, as well as innovative digital solutions by working closely with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, enabling it to position itself as an integrated innovation-based ecosystem that offers services in an easy and fast manner.

As a result of joint cooperation with various partners, 20 innovative digital enablers have been developed and integrated as part of the TAMM ecosystem that helps provide more services to all customers.

Among the enablers and solutions available on the platform are "Abu Dhabi Pay" and "Abu Dhabi Connect", in addition to the "Abu Dhabi Locker" and many other services and tools designed to facilitate the lives of individuals and support their daily needs.

TAMM, a product of Ghadan21 and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, harnesses the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences for customers. The ecosystem provides its customers with a comprehensive range of government services through one single point of access at any time and place. Using TAMM, customers can have direct access to information without having to visit each and every government entity. TAMM continues to advance the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi by providing all residents in the emirate with high quality and efficient government services through safe, integrated digital platforms.