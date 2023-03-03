From Guns N'Roses to Lewis Capaldi: 8 of the biggest stars, bands coming soon to UAE

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi said that the country also seeks to build bridges of cooperation globally on the basis of mutual respect
Residents in the UAE are in for an entertaining time as some of the world's top performers and artistes take to the stage this season.
A fascinating lineup of performances from March all the way to October is sure to keep UAE audiences and music fans enthralled this year! Here are the concerts set to take place in the Emirates:
Celebrated Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is set to perform his popular hits on stage. He will be backed by the all-women orchestral ensemble, Firdaus Orchestra, in ‘Firdaus ka Mausam’ at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, March 4.
British soul and R&B singer-songwriter Seal is headed to the UAE to wow audiences. He will perform some of his greatest hits at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. The concert will take place on March 11.
Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert along with Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and Young Stunners are set to headline Middle East’s inaugural Wireless Festival. Considered Europe’s biggest celebration of urban music and pop culture, the local edition will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island on March 11 with multiple stages, 13+ live performances, F&B, and winning activations.
Popular singer Demi Lovato will be belting out some of her popular hits at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 18. The American singer is known for hit songs like 'Skyscraper', 'Sorry Not Sorry,' and 'Cool For The Summer'.
Celebrated Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana will perform a live show on April 23 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Expect to listen to his hit songs such as 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Gali Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo', ''Nain Na Jodeen, 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' and more from this thoroughly entertaining star of Indian cinema.
Backstreet Boys are performing at Etihad Arena, Yas Island on May 7 as part of their DNA World Tour. The five-piece who last performed in UAE in 2018 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, comprise of AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, are expected to belt out 90s favourites such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody', and 'As Long as you Love Me'.
Legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses will headline at the Etihad Arena on June 1. Prepare for a headbanging set of hit songs as Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard) take to the stage as part of their 2023 World Tour.
The Lewis Capaldi concert, that was initially scheduled to take place at Coca-Cola Arena on Monday, November 28, 2022 has been postponed, and will now take place at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Tickets start at Dh199 and will be available at coca-cola-arena.com.
