From drone shows to live music: What to expect at Abu Dhabi's New Year celebrations

Family-friendly activities and festivals such as Sheikh Zayed Festival and Liwa International Festival to be held in the Capital to ring in 2023

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 2:49 PM

The New Year Eve’s celebrations in Abu Dhabi will be headlined by the record fireworks, drone show and numerous activities at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. There are also several other festivals for families to enjoy like at the Mother of the Nation Festival and Sheikha Fatima Park, both being hosted in Abu Dhabi City, and the Liwa International Festival in the western region of the emirate.

Here are the details of what to expect at these festivals:

Fireworks, drone show, light and laser show

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival will have 40-minute dazzling fireworks, a huge drone show using more than 3,000 drones, grand performances of the Emirates fountain light and laser show, international parades from around the world etc. Other activities for children include Fun Fair City with rollercoasters, Ferris wheel, zip-line; Children's City with workshops, games and fun; Art District with entertainment, art and interactive technology; House of Fear for the older age groups; go-karting competitions; selfie street area; crazy car among others

Cultural activities, motorsport championship

Liwa International Festival 2022 organised by the Liwa Sports Club features important heritage and entertainment activities, motorsports tournaments like Moreeb Dune Car Championship, several cultural programmes, family entertainment and international culinary experiences.

The festival has been supported by Al Dhafrah Region Municipality and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. It has been extended until January 6 because of a large turnout of visitors from the UAE and beyond.

Fun activities, shopping, mouth-watering cuisine

At the Mother of the Nation Festival, visitors of all ages can enjoy the festive atmosphere across the six themed zones – Inspire Space, Live Arena, Food Hub, Thrill Zone, Amusement Park and Shopping District with lots of family friendly activities and unique food concepts. Visitors can also catch the awe-inspiring fireworks on the Corniche up close with their loved ones on New Year’s Eve. On popular demand, the festival has been extended till January 1.

Live music, art workshops at Sheikha Fatima Park

Sheikha Fatima Park’s Winter Festival has activities such as live music, art workshops, face painting, and a winter parade to be enjoyed by visitors of all ages. Originally known as Khalidiyah Ladies Park, the 46,000sqm urban space was redeveloped by IMKAN and is a community space for families to come together and engage in an active and healthy lifestyle.

