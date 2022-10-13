First Diwali at Yas Island: Watch AR Rahman concert, win air tickets, staycation, diamond jewellery

Numerous entertaining shows and events will take place at Yas Mall, including Bollywood dance performances and roaming stilt walkers to delight guests

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:17 PM

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's premiere leisure and entertainment hub will celebrate Diwali from October 24 until November 6, 2022 with a host of exciting experiences. With musical performances and celebrity Indian Chefs offering delightful flavours, Diwali at Yas Island will be an experience unlike any other.

AR Rahman concert – Etihad Arena

The renowned Indian musician and two-time academy award winner will put on a breathtaking performance at Etihad Arena on October 29 with his ensemble of singers and musicians. Fans will enjoy interesting renditions of his popular original tracks and music blended in with state-of-the-art technology, visual effects and synchronized choreography.

Chef Vineet Bhatia @ Angar, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Celebrity Michelin-starred chef, author and restauranteur, Vineeth Bhatia will curate an a la carte menu in celebration of Diwali from October 24 -29 at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s award-winning Indian restaurant, Angar. Preparing a lunch and dinner menu, guests can enjoy Indian favorites with a modern and creative twist that the celebrity chef is acclaimed for.

Chef Ranveer Brar @ Yas Plaza Hotels

Celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar, will share his love of desi flavors from October 28 - 30 in celebration of Diwali. The acclaimed chef will host an exclusive Chef's Table over three days at Yas Island Rotana’s stylish Indian restaurant, Rangoli. In addition, fans can meet the chef as he launches his new cookbook at Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Yas Island.

3D Diwali Light Show & BBQ @ Capila Pool Bar & Grill, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Guests will enjoy a Diwali-themed light projection on the resort’s façade, complemented by Bhangra dance performances around the poolside as well as a delicious Indian BBQ spread over two days on October 29-30. The Indian feast will include tandoori, tika meats and freshly grilled naan, as well as bite-sized chaat with a variety of spices, chutneys and fragrant sauces, followed by decadent Indian desserts and Masala chai and Indian-themed beverages.

Diwali shopping festival - spend & win at Yas Mall

Running over 24 days starting from October 14, guests can enter a draw for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes for every Dh300 spent in celebration of Diwali. The Grand Prize - which will be announced on November 7 - will include two Business Class Air tickets to India, diamond jewellery worth Dh5,000 by ZEN Diamond and 200 thousand Darna Points worth Dh10,000.

The first prize includes a one-night stay for two guests at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, along with dinner curated by Vineet Bhatia as well as two tickets to watch A.R. Rahman in concert. The second prize includes a one-night stay for a family of four at The WB Abu Dhabi and four tickets to enjoy Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

In addition, numerous entertaining shows and events will take place at Yas Mall throughout Diwali including Bollywood dance performances and roaming stilt walkers to delight guests.

DJ Aqeel & Akhtar @ Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Spinning classic pop tunes from the 90s, DJ Aqeel and Akhtar will set the stage for an enjoyable Diwali celebration at Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.

Diablito at Yas Marina

Diablito will celebrate the festival of light with Indian-inspired Mediterranean items, Indian Paella with Raita sauce - a vegetable paella with curry – as well as tandoori chicken pizza, using Indian spices.

