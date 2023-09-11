Exotel recognised as the CX contact centre solution of the year

Leading experts to hold discussions, activities to include cosplay, educational programmes for children
CX Evolve, the premier Customer Experience event in the GCC region, recognised outstanding achievements and innovation in the field with customer experience awards.
The awards, held in held in conjunction with Khaleej Times CX Evolve Summit, served as a platform to honour and celebrate the best practices and strategies employed by businesses and individuals in the GCC region. The occasion brought together a community of CX Champions dedicated to pushing the boundaries of customer experience excellence.
Among the winners was Exotel, recognised as CX Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year.
Exotel is the emerging market’s leading customer conversation platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. It facilitates over 70 million conversations daily for more than 7,100 businesses spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s recent licence to offer cost-effective end-to-end VoIP telephony services reinforces their position as a 100 per cent compliant cloud calling operator.
In a statement, Exotel said its mission is to create a world where brands and their consumers are no strangers, more like friends. Their omnichannel contact centre, communication API suite, and conversational AI converge to create a platform that facilitates Connected Customer Conversations at an unparalleled scale, speed, and ubiquity.
Exotel's impressive client roster include organisations such as Damac, Al Ansari Exchange, Al Fardan Exchange, Dubai Insurance, Ajman Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Human Resources, Tadawi Speciality Hospital, Medcare Healthcare, Mubadala Health, and Blu Smart Mobility India and UAE. Globally, they have served prestigious clients including Google, FIFA Qatar WorldCup, Flipkart, Rapido, OLA, BYJU'S, United Motors (KSA), Abdul Latif AlJameel (KSA), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Cars24, Uber, and Cred.
The CX Evolve Customer Experience Awards 2023 celebrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences.
ALSO READ:
Leading experts to hold discussions, activities to include cosplay, educational programmes for children
Running until May 14, this year's SCRF will showcase the latest titles in children's literature from over 100 Arab and international publishers
Milestone event will see global travel, tourism, and hospitality experts come together to explore how industry is ‘Working Towards Net Zero’
Dubai Culture is also curating an art exhibition that sheds light on the richness and uniqueness of the local creative scene
Sharjah Animation Conference boasts an interesting line up of workshops on art, storytelling, design, and a session on building portfolio to get your dream job
Discussions at this year's Emirati Media Forum explored how advanced digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can be deployed to raise the competitiveness of the media sector
This year’s biennial features more than 300 artworks—including 70 new works
Teams from universities around the world, public and private research institutes to take part in event