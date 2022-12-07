Dubai's Big 5: Sheikh Hamdan tours region's largest construction event

Over 2,000 participants from 60 countries are taking part, including 20 national pavilions

By WAM Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 8:29 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today toured the 43rd edition of the Big 5, the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh hamdan said Dubai aims to be a key partner for accelerating global innovation and digital transformation in various industries. The construction sector is a key enabler of Dubai's development programmes and plays a major role in the development of infrastructure that drives the emirate's growth, he said.

By bringing together major players in the construction sector at events like Big 5, Dubai aims to catalyse emerging trends in the industry in areas like smart buildings and eco-friendly construction, His Highness added. Dubai is keen to contribute to raising international quality benchmarks in the sector in collaboration with global entities.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, accompanied the Crown Prince during the tour.

Over 55,000 professionals are expected to attend the trade event, which runs from 5th-8th December, 2022. The annual Big 5 show features six specialised events addressing the entire industry ecosystem: the Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo. Running alongside the Big 5 this week is the inaugural Everything Architecture, the only exclusive event for the architecture and design community in the Middle East.

