Dubai: World Police Summit begins tomorrow; 200 speakers, 150 exhibitors to take part

The four-day summit will discuss ways to fight crime in a digital-first world

(L-R) Christopher Hudson, president of dmg events; Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police; and Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chief of Police and General Security of Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 1:28 PM

Digital technologies, such as cryptocurrency, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), have advanced rapidly in the last few years. The inaugural World Police Summit in Dubai, which begins tomorrow, will discuss ways to fight crime in a digital-first world.

The four-day summit at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020, will see more than 200 speakers and 150 exhibitors.

Senior officials of the United Nations, Interpol, various city and state police forces, as well as private sector organisations with policing-focused products and solutions, will take part in the summit.

The summit and trade show will spotlight themes such as crime prevention, forensic science, anti-narcotics, police innovation and resilience, drones, K9 and more.

“As the threat landscape alters dramatically, law enforcement often finds it challenging to keep pace and evolve. For policing authorities specifically and crime prevention at large, there is a critical need to build platforms that enable true collaboration for knowledge and experience-sharing, with the ultimate goal of ensuring safer societies,” said Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

“We are proud to host the inaugural summit in Dubai, a city renowned for connecting the world, and, alongside Expo 2020, connecting minds.”

Confirmed speakers at the summit include Lt-Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chief of Police and General Security of Dubai; Commissioner Luis Carrilho, United Nations police advisor; Dwight Henninger, president, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), as well as a host of luminaries from policing, security and cybersecurity, and from public and private organisations the world over.

Exhibition

The summit also features a dedicated exhibition zone with an extensive range of the latest technological and intellectual resources on offer.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “Over 150 internationally-renowned organisations will exhibit innovations in everything from anti-narcotics and forensics to artificial intelligence, security and surveillance, presenting valuable opportunities for more than 10,000 policing and security professionals and buyers to engage in networking and purchasing.”