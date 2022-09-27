Dubai: Wetex 2022 focuses on sustainability, new eco-friendly technologies

The city aims to provide 100 per cent of total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, says founder and chairman of Wetex

Photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 7:34 PM

Sustainability and new environment-friendly technologies were the focus of the 24th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) and Dubai Solar Show, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the three-day exhibition, which saw the participation of 1,750 companies from 55 countries.

Companies from the world are showcasing the latest technologies, innovations and new products in energy, water desalination, green technologies, clean and renewable energy solutions, environmental sustainability, oil and gas, the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and research and development, among others.

Sheikh Ahmed toured the exhibition along with Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, and several other senior officials.

Sheikh Ahmed said Dubai “has become an international centre for the green economy, supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve sustainable development and enhance the country’s leading position in this field.

Between 2011 and 2021, the number of Wetex visitors increased nearly tenfold. This underlines its position as the region’s largest specialised exhibition", he added.

"It provides an important platform for global organisations in the energy, water, environment, oil and gas, green development and related sectors to present their latest solutions, products and innovative technologies."

The UAE, particularly Dubai, is pushing new boundaries in terms of renewables and clean energy.

Under the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, Dubai aims to provide 100 per cent of total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, said Al Tayer – also the founder and chairman of Wetex and Dubai Solar Show.

Al Tayer concluded by saying that the exhibition provides an opportunity for government and private organisations to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision-makers to make deals and build partnerships, as well as identify market needs.

ALSO READ: