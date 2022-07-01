Dubai: Weigh yourself in mangoes and win at Pakistan Mango Festival

New partnership between Emirates Nature-WWF and Live Nation Middle East aims to deliver more sustainable events
Events1 month ago
If you’re a big fan of mangoes, then here is an opportunity to eat the fruit equivalent to your weight.
Visitors to Pakistan Mango Festival will be given a unique coupon, and a raffle will take place where the winner will take home mangoes equivalent to his/her weight.
The two-day Pakistan Mango Festival 2022 will be held at Pakistan Association Dubai on July 1 and 2, where a wide variety of mangoes will be showcased to traders and visitors from different countries.
The first day is for invitees only. Senior government officials from the UAE and Pakistan, dignitaries, ambassadors, business council members and trade missions will attend the event and be shown popular varieties of mangoes from Pakistan. The second day is open to members of the public from 5pm onwards.
“Visitors need to fill a coupon upon entering the festival. Later on, there will be a raffle draw. The winner will be weighed in mangoes,” explained Mustafa Altaf, managing director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co., who are sponsoring the draw.
Entry to the festival is free for all nationalities.
Visitors to the event, organised in partnership with Pakistan Consulate, Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Association Dubai, will be entertained with mango-related games, competitions, food, shopping, cultural stalls and much more.
Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai, said organisers kept the entry free as they wanted to engage the maximum number of people across a wide spectrum of nationalities living in the UAE.
In addition, a concept called “Mangoes for a Cause” will be introduced under which all the proceeds for the mangoes bought at the festival will go to the not-for-profit healthcare facility, Pakistan Medical Centre.
New partnership between Emirates Nature-WWF and Live Nation Middle East aims to deliver more sustainable events
Events1 month ago
Spectrum 22 aims to create a culture of inclusivity and empathy among students
Events1 month ago
Young ones are introduced to reading through books that feature black and white images
Events1 month ago
The Indian yogi delivered an insightful talk on soil conservation in Dubai
Events1 month ago
The minimum ticket price for the exhibition bout is Dh175
Events1 month ago
Professionals from publishing world meet at first International Booksellers Conference in Sharjah
Events1 month ago
Experts from all over the world to share findings on how to tackle substance abuse and disorders
Events1 month ago
Innovation, sustainability and talent were key themes during the event
Events1 month ago