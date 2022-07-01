Dubai: Weigh yourself in mangoes and win at Pakistan Mango Festival

The event is open to all nationalities and entry is free

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM

If you’re a big fan of mangoes, then here is an opportunity to eat the fruit equivalent to your weight.

Visitors to Pakistan Mango Festival will be given a unique coupon, and a raffle will take place where the winner will take home mangoes equivalent to his/her weight.

The two-day Pakistan Mango Festival 2022 will be held at Pakistan Association Dubai on July 1 and 2, where a wide variety of mangoes will be showcased to traders and visitors from different countries.

The first day is for invitees only. Senior government officials from the UAE and Pakistan, dignitaries, ambassadors, business council members and trade missions will attend the event and be shown popular varieties of mangoes from Pakistan. The second day is open to members of the public from 5pm onwards.

“Visitors need to fill a coupon upon entering the festival. Later on, there will be a raffle draw. The winner will be weighed in mangoes,” explained Mustafa Altaf, managing director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co., who are sponsoring the draw.

Entry to the festival is free for all nationalities.

Visitors to the event, organised in partnership with Pakistan Consulate, Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Association Dubai, will be entertained with mango-related games, competitions, food, shopping, cultural stalls and much more.

Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai, said organisers kept the entry free as they wanted to engage the maximum number of people across a wide spectrum of nationalities living in the UAE.

In addition, a concept called “Mangoes for a Cause” will be introduced under which all the proceeds for the mangoes bought at the festival will go to the not-for-profit healthcare facility, Pakistan Medical Centre.