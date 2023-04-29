Dubai to showcase Emirati heritage at Arabian Travel Market

Brand Dubai partners with Dubai Culture to showcase delicious creations of 28 homegrown food outlets
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 that will be held from May 1 to 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Through its stand at the ATM, the authority will be shedding light on Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum. The goal, it said, is to introduce visitors to the story carried across the museum's 22 pavilions and 80 houses.
The site showcases unique cultural experiences, enabling visitors to learn about the history and heritage of Dubai, and the traditional lifestyles that prevailed there from the mid-19th century until the 1970s. The museum's rich collection also features old photographs, video clips, rare coins, jewellery, stamps, documents, among others.
Dubai Culture is also curating an art exhibition that will highlight the richness and uniqueness of the local creative scene, featuring a group of works by renowned Emirati artists and creatives, including Najat Makki, Ammar Al Attar, Eman Al Hashemi, Asma Belhamar, Obaid AlBudoor, Ahmed Alansari, Salma Almarri, and others.
The exhibition is organised to empower local talent, introduce their achievements, and support Dubai's cultural and creative industries.
