Dubai teen to present solo act at world's largest arts festival

Emirates International School pupil to perform a mix of monologue and drums at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 9:20 PM

A 13-year-old Dubai student is all set to present his solo act, a mix of monologue and drums, titled Feynman on Why do Magnets Attract?, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival that is running from August 5 -7.

Multi-talented Ahan Dasgupta, who attends Emirates International School in the Meadows and is a versatile actor and drummer, wanted to offer a tribute to his favourite physicist, Richard Feynman, so he came up with his unique solo act.

He says he was driven by curiosity and wanted to seek answers to multiple questions like: Why are Russia and Ukraine sparring?; Why do crops fail? and Why do I have to pick up my brother? During the process he chanced upon an interview in which Feynman attempts to answer why?

“I was a 13-month-old toddler when my mum performed at the Fringe. I have heard so many things about this festival and I'm super excited to perform there! Given that this year is Fringe’s 75th anniversary makes it even more special," he said.

Dasgupta credits his drama teacher for preparing him for stage, "Alba Rose and my drum teacher, Nasser Abeidoh, have helped me tremendously to be stage ready."

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the most prestigious, oldest, and biggest art festival in the world and takes place every August for three weeks in Scotland's capital city.