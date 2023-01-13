Dubai: Tax-free shopping returns next week in special DSF promo

Family-friendly activities and festivals such as Sheikh Zayed Festival and Liwa International Festival to be held in the Capital to ring in 2023
On top of deals and discounts rolled out as part of this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), another treat awaits shoppers next week: Tax-free retail therapy.
The highly popular 'VAT on Us' promotion from Apparel Group will be back from January 16 to 22, it was announced on Friday.
For seven days, shoppers buying any items in-store at all Club Apparel brands — and online on www.6thstreet.com — will receive an extra 5 per cent off the bill.
Club Apparel is also awarding a total of Dh100,000 in Club Apparel Points. Twenty-four customers throughout the promotion period will receive Club Apparel Points worth Dh1,250, while seven others have the chance to win points worth a whopping Dh10,000.
The participating brands include Crocs, Dune London, Hush Puppies, Toms, HEMA Amsterdam, R&B, Rituals, Lakeland, Nine West, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, LC Waikiki, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Herschel, Levi’s, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, The Children’s Place, Ardene, Aeropostale, Skechers, Athlete’s Co, Naturalizer, Charles & Keith, BBZ, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Moreschi, R&B Kids, Havaianas, CCC Shoes and Bags, F5 Global, Steve Madden, and New Yorker.
Featuring the ultimate retail therapy from a wide range of homegrown and global brands as well as live concerts, outdoors markets, pop-up dining and more, this year’s DSF experience is one of the biggest editions of the annual event.
