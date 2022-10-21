Dubai: Over 200 customised cars and bikes to go on display at motor show

The free-to-enter event features a host of activities, including variety entertainment and a selection of food kiosks

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 6:30 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 3:02 PM

A diverse line-up of vehicles, featuring more than 200 customised cars and motorbikes will be on display at the Land of Legends Motor Show that is taking place at Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts on Saturday, October 22.

Motorheads in the UAE can expect to see hardcore sports, vintage, supercars, muscle cars, and SUV vehicles at the free-to-enter event starts at 2pm and end at 10pm.

The show is spread across four zones – French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula. Expert drivers will be at hand to answer questions about their vehicles. Visitors can also enjoy roaming entertainment and a selection of food and beverages at kiosks at the stalls.