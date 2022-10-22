Dubai Municipality announces temporary closure of cycle track

Cyber Immune product helps organisations to accelerate business value from new streams of industrial data
The Dubai Municipality has announced that the mountain bike track at Mushrif National Park, at Al Khawaneej will be closed for members of the public on Sunday, October 23
The trail will be closed from 6am to 12pm due to the Mushrif Mountain Bike Race, which has been jointly organised by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Sport Club, the authority tweeted.
The track will be reopened after 1pm.
Participants in the Mountain Bike Race will be competing in four categories; as follows: the 9km category for directors of governmental departments; the 18 km community category; the 37km amateurs category and the 56 km professionals category.
The track is designed in a distinctive way, it enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves and jumps.
The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50 km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue and green tracks; the length of both of them together is 20 km and the blue track; the length of which is 30 km.
All tracks are designed as per top world standards and specifications.
ALSO READ:
Cyber Immune product helps organisations to accelerate business value from new streams of industrial data
Multiple high-altitude pseudo satellite launches planned for later this year
Now, over 700 services provided by more than 30 Abu Dhabi government entities can be accessed easily and conveniently
Numerous entertaining shows and events will take place at Yas Mall, including Bollywood dance performances and roaming stilt walkers to delight guests
Several challenges confront the world leader in public cloud adoption
This is the largest contingent of global publishers to participate in the annual event in its 41-year-history
Creation wins top prize of Dh10,000 at the tech exhibition
Poly has been at the forefront of helping businesses in the Mena region to design new workplaces