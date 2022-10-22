Dubai Municipality announces temporary closure of cycle track

Mushrif trail to be closed due to mountain bike race

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 4:07 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 4:56 PM

The Dubai Municipality has announced that the mountain bike track at Mushrif National Park, at Al Khawaneej will be closed for members of the public on Sunday, October 23

The trail will be closed from 6am to 12pm due to the Mushrif Mountain Bike Race, which has been jointly organised by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Sport Club, the authority tweeted.

The track will be reopened after 1pm.

Participants in the Mountain Bike Race will be competing in four categories; as follows: the 9km category for directors of governmental departments; the 18 km community category; the 37km amateurs category and the 56 km professionals category.

The track is designed in a distinctive way, it enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves and jumps.

The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50 km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue and green tracks; the length of both of them together is 20 km and the blue track; the length of which is 30 km.

All tracks are designed as per top world standards and specifications.

