Dubai: More than Dh6.12 billion worth of deals sealed as Duphat exhibition concludes

Value of commercial contracts generated by three-day event increases 20% from previous year

Photo: DMO

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 7:56 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 7:57 PM

The 28th edition of the Dubai International Pharmacy Technologies Conference and Exhibition, Duphat 2023, concluded on Thursday in Dubai, generating interest from stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry.

The three-day event saw commercial deals worth over Dh6.12 billion, an increase of 20% from the previous year.

Duphat is one of the Middle East and Africa region’s biggest scientific and medical events.

A total of 1,147 companies from 82 countries exhibited pharmaceutical and medical products at this year’s edition and the event attracted more than 26,000 visitors from around the world.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, and Executive Chairman of Duphat, said: "Duphat has made significant contributions to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and the development of continuous medical education in the region and beyond over the last three decades. Through lectures and educational seminars conducted by leading experts, the event has provided a platform for advancing knowledge-sharing and capacity-building in the industry."

The conference provided a forum for sharing new knowledge and expertise in various medical and pharmaceutical fields. Leading doctors and pharmaceutical experts from the US, Europe, the GCC, and other parts of the world discussed the role played by pharmacists in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

ALSO READ:

Some of the other vital issues discussed included the use of medication during pregnancy, clinical pharmacy practices, public health and therapeutic drug monitoring.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Duphat, said: “The event continues to play a vital role in catalysing the development of the medical and healthcare industries and the growth of the pharmaceutical market. The feedback received from global participants including the large markets of US and Europe confirm Duphat’s emergence as a major forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas that can shape the future of the industry”

The next edition of Duphat will take place in January 2024.