Dubai: Medical conference to discuss challenges faced during Covid-19 pandemic

A two-day conference on laboratory medicine that will discuss various topics, including the challenges faced during Covid-19 pandemic will be held at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, on November 5-6.
Organised by Abu Dhabi-based Life Diagnostics, in partnership with American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), the 2022 AACC Middle East event will showcase the latest in laboratory medicine to the region.
The conference will address several other topics related to the field of laboratory medicine including emerging biomarkers and technologies, women’s and children’s health, non-invasive prenatal testing, newborn screening programmes, and paediatrics reference intervals.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with their peers and experts from the US and the Middle East to share knowledge and learn about new breakthroughs in laboratory medicine.
Hosam Fouad, founder and CEO, Life Diagnostics, noted that during the event, lab professionals can benefit from educational programmes and have networking opportunities.
“Laboratory professionals have played a heroic role during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, it’s time to meet, connect and exchange experiences and challenges we all faced during the past two years,” Fouad said.
Rania Bedair, MD, PhD, CMO of Life Diagnostics, said that laboratory management and quality assurance will be key focus areas.
“Topics like lab challenges in Covid-19 testing and the lessons learned from the pandemic will be included, said Hisham Shams, MD, PhD, CSO at Life Diagnostics.
