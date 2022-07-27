Dubai: Man goes shopping with family, wins brand new SUV

Shoppers can enter Shop and Win raffle promotion by spending Dh100 at DSS participating malls

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 1:34 PM

An Emirati man became the first winner of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) draw as he walked away with a spanking new Nissan X-terra 2023 SUV.

When asked about his first ever win in Dubai, Harib Almheiri said: “When I initially received the call and was informed about the win, I thought it was a prank, but when the details of my purchase was shared with me, I could not control myself. It is not about what I won, but more about how a shopping spree with the family landed me a brand-new car – and not any car, an SUV.”

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, commented: “Our ‘Shop and Win’ a car strategy has become one of the most awaited promotions of the year. We look forward to presenting more rewarding giveaways during the course of DSS at our participating malls.”

Shoppers can enter the DSS Nissan X-TERRA Mega Raffle at participating malls by spending Dh100 only. Each shopper is eligible to enter one raffle promotion each week and there are six sets of wheels up for grabs.

Dubai Summer Surprises will run across the city until September 4. The full calendar of events can be found on www.mydss.ae and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.

