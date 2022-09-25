Dubai: International experts to discuss variety of topics at project management forum

Thought leaders to talk about concepts and practices of wellbeing in work environment at event

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 4:02 PM

The eighth edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will attract a lineup of international experts to discuss 14 topics relating to project management and wellbeing.

Set to be held on January 23-26, 2023, the four-day event is hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI). RTA has opened registration for the activities and events of the Forum through the website.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of RTA, said the selection of “Fostering Wellbeing” as a theme for the 8th round of the forum is aligned with the UAE’s strategy to enrich the wellbeing of all community segments.

“It also reflects the keenness of the forum to embed the concepts and practices of wellbeing in the work environment and raise awareness of its importance, which will help enhance productivity and performance levels,” stated Al Tayer.

He said the forum will discuss key topics such as urban planning pathway to wellbeing, future trends in project management, giga-projects in the region, portfolio and programmes management, agile transformation, value management, building information modelling, disciplined agile framework for project management, power/leadership skills, creativity and innovation, digital project management, sustainability in project management, and the strategic business transformation using project management in addition to into the metaverse.

The previous editions of the forum attracted about 10,000 participants from 45 countries. 378 speakers and thought leaders in project management convened in Dubai to discuss and exchange ideas in project management and operation at the highest international standards and practices of the industry, added Al Tayer.

Moaza Al Marri, executive director, office of the director-general, chairman of the Organising Committee of the DIPMF, stressed the vital role of the forum for Dubai and its pioneering standing in project management and operation.

“Dubai has become a role model in adopting the international standards of project management and operation, which has become the backbone of development and a key driver of modern management science,” she noted.

“Over the past editions, the forum heralds great success including 31 discussion panels, 126 parallel sessions, 16 closed sessions, 31 keynote addresses, 10 workshops, 19 studies, 17 technical visits and 33 masterclasses. It examined a wide range of topics that feature the participation of ministers, top executives of entities and mega international companies as well as project management experts,” added Al Marri.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com