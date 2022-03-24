Dubai: Hybrid Workforce Summit 2022 to address cultural shifts, innovations

The event will be held on March 30 at Address Dubai Marina

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 8:15 PM

Top human resource experts and corporates will come together in Dubai for a summit next week to help companies make the shift to a hybrid workforce model.

Khaleej Times is hosting the Hybrid Workforce Summit on March 30 to help Chief Human Resource Officers and Chief Information Officers gain the theoretical and practical know-how of implementing the change effectively.

The in-person event at Address Dubai Marina will feature top speakers that include Kate Barker, Future of Work expert; Olivier Crespin, chief executive officer, Zand; Tamer Kadry, CFO & VP for Global Emerging markets, Mars Wrigley; Charlotte Chedeville, Regional Head of Operations, CIPD; Karthik Ananda Rao, chief technical evangelist, Manage Engine; Chaitanya Peddi, Co-Founder, Darwinbox; Angie Safi, HR Leader – MENAT SSA, GE Digital; Deirdre Fitzsimons, Head People & Culture - Strategic Business Partnering, Al Ghurair Investment; Rosana Butron, Head Talent & Leadership Development (Global), DP World; and Bharathi Masilamani, Chief Technology Officer, Namshi.com, among others.

Khaleej Times had previously hosted two editions of the Remote Workforce Summit. The third edition of the flagship event has been tweaked to suit industry winds of 2022 to incorporate the hybrid work model.

The volatility of the last two years has unearthed the need for business organisations to adapt quickly. While technology shaped a large part of it, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated large-scale shifts.

The pandemic forced companies to change the way they operate, almost overnight. As employees stayed at home, companies had to facilitate remote access to the workplace. This then evolved to the hybrid work model, with some employees working remotely, and others from office.

Some concerns have been identified after in-depth interviews with top corporates. These include lack of workplace innovation, insufficient oversight and cultural shifts. The Hybrid Workforce Summit will help address these issues and more.

The event is supported by Globalization Partners as the Lead Sponsor, Darwin Box – Digital HR Partner, and other sponsors like Manage Engine, Symphony Summit AI, SAP Concur and CIPD.

You can register for the event here: https://remoteworkforcesummit.com/register