Dubai Food Festival to take visitors on a diverse culinary journey

The event, kicking off on May 2, will showcase homegrown and global delicacies by top fine dining eateries

By Wam Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 6:04 PM

Dubai Food Festival (DFF), which will be held from May 2 to 15, will showcase Dubai’s most exciting culinary offerings.

Returning for the ninth edition, this year’s festival will take guests on an immersive tour of a city, home to more than 200 nationalities and renowned for its rich culinary diversity.

DFF will showcase the best authentic homegrown cuisine and concepts created by Dubai’s local food heroes, as well as world acclaimed fine dining restaurants, experiences and masterclasses by leading chefs with views of Dubai’s iconic locations.

Festival favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week and Foodie Experiences, will once again headline DFF with exclusive dining experiences.