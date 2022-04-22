Dubai Food Festival to take visitors on a diverse culinary journey

Two-day event to address emerging threats in volatile financial markets and virtual worlds
Events4 weeks ago
Dubai Food Festival (DFF), which will be held from May 2 to 15, will showcase Dubai’s most exciting culinary offerings.
Returning for the ninth edition, this year’s festival will take guests on an immersive tour of a city, home to more than 200 nationalities and renowned for its rich culinary diversity.
DFF will showcase the best authentic homegrown cuisine and concepts created by Dubai’s local food heroes, as well as world acclaimed fine dining restaurants, experiences and masterclasses by leading chefs with views of Dubai’s iconic locations.
Festival favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week and Foodie Experiences, will once again headline DFF with exclusive dining experiences.
Two-day event to address emerging threats in volatile financial markets and virtual worlds
Events4 weeks ago
Ambassador urges Pakistanis to follow the principles of country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Events4 weeks ago
As Guest of Honour, Sharjah will organise creative workshops, panel discussions, storytelling sessions
Events1 month ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
From handpans to flutes made of axes, there was plenty to keep commuters entertained and coming back for more.
Events1 month ago
The sale will begin on March 18 and run until March 21.
Events1 month ago
Four-day exhibition promises futuristic art that caters to all tastes and ages.
Events1 month ago
The two-day forum intends to challenge mindsets and ignite powerful conversations about the development of young children
Events1 month ago