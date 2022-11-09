Dubai announces 16 festivals, super sales, events for next year

The 2023 retail calendar sets the scene for the city’s ever-evolving mix of experiences taking place at world-class malls, attractions, and destinations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:36 PM

Sixteen citywide events and activities are lined up for Dubai residents and visitors throughout 2023 — and these include super sales and mega shopping promotions, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

Giving an overview of what's in store for shoppers next year, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) unveiled its 2023 Retail Calendar. All these events, it said, are designed to make the emirate one of the best places in the world to visit and live in.

The calendar sets the scene for the city’s ever-evolving mix of experiences and events taking place at world-class malls, attractions and destinations all over Dubai in 2023.

Mark your calendar, here's a list of what's happening in Dubai next year:

Dubai Shopping Festival (December 15, 2022 – January 29, 2023)

DSF, the region’s longest running shopping festival, is set to return with incredible retail and entertainment experiences, unmissable promotions and fabulous prizes.

Dubai Shopping Festival Final Sale

Celebrate the end of Dubai Shopping Festival with the DSF Final Sale, the most anticipated sales event of the season with unmissable offers and prizes.

Chinese New Year (20 January – 29 January 2023)

With exciting promotions and activations, this campaign is curated for Chinese visitors and residents to celebrate festivities associated with the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Spring/Summer Collection Launch

The launch of the Spring/Summer collection will highlight the latest offerings in fashion and drive sales through the support of major and local brands across the city.

Ramadan in Dubai and Eid Al Fitr in Dubai (23 March – 27 April 2023)

The Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr are celebrated with unique spiritual and cultural events, family festivities and promotions.

Dubai Food Festival (28 April – 7 May 2023)

The tenth edition of the Dubai Food Festival will be a great opportunity to explore Dubai’s wide variety of gastronomic experiences and offers. Dine from a range of international cuisines and unique flavours for amazing value throughout the festival.

3-Day Super Sale

Stay on the look out for this highly anticipated event that takes place twice a year with iconic brands and retail stores offering promotions of up to 90 per cent over three days at malls and shopping venues across Dubai. The exact dates will be revealed closer to the events.

Eid Al Adha in Dubai (29 June – 9 July 2023)

Featuring authentic Emirati traditions and customs, Eid Al Adha in Dubai is a celebration of culture and tradition filled with exciting deals and events.

Dubai Summer Surprises (29 July – 3 September 2023)

The return of DSS will see a season of fun events, offers and promotions, family entertainment including Modesh World, plus unmissable deals and mega raffles for shoppers to enjoy all summer long in Dubai.

Dubai Summer Surprises Final Sale

The final DSS sale features unbeatable offers across leading retail brands in Dubai. Shoppers also have a chance to win attractive prizes across malls throughout the city.

Back to School (7 August – 3 September 2023)

Get ready for the new academic year ahead with the Back to School campaign, supporting the sales of school supplies through malls and retailers, offering great deals for the whole family.

Fall/Winter Collection Launch

Shop for the latest in fashion trends as the cool winter weather ushers in the launch of the new Fall/Winter collection for every style conscious shopper.

Dubai Home Festival (13 October – 27 October 2023)

Zooming in on Dubai’s growing homeware and interior design sectors, Dubai Home Festival is a special platform for designers and innovators to display the best of their work. Shop for irresistible deals on furniture, homeware and appliances across the city.

Dubai Fitness Challenge (28 October – 26 November 2023)

Stay fit and energised with another year of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, where residents and visitors are encouraged to commit to 30 minutes of activity, every day for 30 consecutive days. The city comes alive with fitness and wellbeing activities, designed to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world.

Diwali in Dubai (3 November – 16 November 2023)

Celebrate with Dubai’s Indian and international expat communities during the ‘Festival of Lights’ through a wide variety of musical performances and concerts, delicious food, Diwali promotions, and jaw-dropping fireworks displays.

UAE National Day (1 December – 3 December 2023)

A tribute to the UAE’s unity and continued growth, the UAE National Day celebrations consist of three days of festivities including special retail promotions, firework displays and activations all over Dubai to honour the nation and its people. For everything you need to know about festivities and celebrations in Dubai - visit Visit Dubai and @CelebrateDubai, @StyledbyDubai and @dubaifitnesschallenge on social media channels.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: “The retail calendar encompasses a packed 12 months of seasonal festivals and campaigns that support our thriving retail community and drive sustainable growth. Aligned with the interests of our citizens and residents, the calendar is also tailored to our key inbound business and leisure visitor markets, enabling us to capitalise on the increased footfall we anticipate in Dubai over the coming year.

“In 2023, we will continue to create exceptional events and activations that support Dubai’s position as a world leader in retail and entertainment experiences. The ongoing success of our retail calendar is testament to the unwavering support we receive year after year from our partners, stakeholders and sponsors. Looking ahead, thanks to the strength of these partnerships, it’s clear that the city is ready to deliver another year full of unforgettable experiences for everyone to enjoy.’’