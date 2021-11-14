Dubai Airshow: Over 160 advanced aircraft on display as biggest-ever fair opens

148 countries, more than 12,000 exhibitors take part in biennial five-day mega-event

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 9:20 AM

The biggest-ever Dubai Airshow began at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai World Central, on Sunday with more than 1,200 exhibitors taking part in the five-day show.

Dubai Airshow is also the largest of its kind since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 148 countries are taking part in the event with 13 of them for the first time. Also, 371 new companies are participating in one of the world’s largest aviation events for the first time.

The show also features more than 160 of the world’s most advanced aircraft on the ground and in the air.

Almost all the major global aviation industry players – both commercial and military – are taking part in the biennial mega event. Prior to the pandemic, the airshow recorded multi-billion dollar commercial and military deals during the previous editions.

Interestingly, Dubai Airshow, which will run till November 18, has allowed members of the general public, families and children to witness the daily flying display from the purpose-built Skyview Grandstand for free during the five-day show. The Skyview Grandstand will be open from 1 pm to 5:30 pm. Access for the general public will be limited to the Skyview area and not the main Airshow exhibition hall.

The flying teams include Al Fursan, the UAE Air Force aerobatic display team; Russian Knights by the Russian Air Force; Surya Kiran, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force; Sarang, the helicopter air display team of the Indian Air Force; and the Saudi Falcons, a BAE Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.

For Dubai Airshow 2021 visitors, free shuttle buses are operating from Expo 2020 Dubai and Ibn Battuta Metro stations.

