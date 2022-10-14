Gitex in Dubai: Cloudera enables businesses, government sectors in the UAE to become more data driven

The company aims to enable its customers and partners to use technology to leverage innovation

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 6:23 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 6:28 PM

Gitex Global, which ended in Dubai on Friday, has always been among the grandest technology events in the UAE, and this year, the event has gone beyond expectations.

The UAE government sector has been showing off its latest innovations and technological advances, providing a glimpse of the country’s future.

Digital Dubai, with its vision to make Dubai the happiest city on earth, has unified five key technology organisations under one umbrella.

Cloudera, the hybrid data cloud management platform, has been assisting Dubai’s digital journey, providing valuable insights to aid the city’s strategies become more data-driven.

For Cloudera, the UAE is not just an important market but it’s the flagship country across the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

As part of assisting Dubai’s digital transformation, Cloudera has been prioritising the idea of giving customers more attention driven by growing competition from other key markets. The company is also making sure that the use cases in the UAE are exported from the UAE to help us refine and develop better products.

Moreover, Cloudera is planning to increase their investment in the UAE as well as partner with local cloud providers to see how they can implement Cloudera’s technology and provide products through their networks.

The company’s key product at Gitex this year was the Cloudera Data Platform One (CDP One). The all-in-one data lakehouse software as a service (SaaS) offering enables fast and easy self-service analytics and exploratory data science on any type of data. This is Cloudera’s flagship announcement, among other important partnerships that have been mooted, especially with the UAE government, unveiled at Gitex Global.

Cloudera is on the lookout for anything data-driven, particularly from the government, which is increasingly using data as an enabler for its services.

Digital Dubai has been leading the way in terms of innovation and is key to Cloudera’s vision for the region. Cloudera aims to enable its customers and partners to use technology to leverage innovation and their involvement with Dubai Digital provides a golden opportunity for the company to demonstrate how other organizations can use their products to push their data agenda.

“We’re excited to be participating in Gitex this year in partnership with Digital Dubai for the second year in a row. At Gitex our aim is to be close to the public sector as they are the ones leading the charge on digital transformation with initiatives that enable organisations to achieve their objectives using data,” said Karim Azar, Regional Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Cloudera.

Cloudera wishes to help the country achieve its vision to become more technologically driven.