Cinema, variety food, art activities: 10-day family festival kicks off in Sharjah on Thursday

Art, music and magic await at Cirque du Soleil’s show Ovo, a performance themed around insects, and a tribute to the beauty of biodiversity
The first edition of the Sharjah Asset Management Family Festival will begin on Thursday at Kshisha Park.
Organised by the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the festival, which will run between January 19- 29, has been organised under the slogan ‘Unforgettable Winter Memories’.
Over the course of the 10 consecutive days, the festival will offer artistic and educational activities, handicraft workshops, a cinema for children, food stalls catering to a variety of cuisines, and many more fun activities, events and competitions to keep visitors entertained.
Saeed Sharar, COO of Osool Services at Sharjah Asset Management Company, said: “The goal wiofth Sharjah Asset Management's organisation of the Sharjah Family Festival for Asset Management was to introduce festival visitors and local citizens and residents to our company and vision to promote economic and social development in the Emirate. We also aim to highlight all projects and entities that fall under the umbrella of Sharjah Asset Management, as well as our influential role in achieving sustainable development at all levels in Sharjah."
Sharar added: "This festival was also organised in support of the company's social responsibility goals, through which we aim to strengthen our community values and ties and to add to the vision of the Emirate which seeks to contribute to building competent people and achieving overall well-being. We happily extend an invitation to all citizens and residents of Sharjah and the UAE to come to enjoy and partake in the festival amongst friends and family.”
Sharar stressed that the festival will contribute to strengthening Sharjah's position as a tourist and cultural destination, as the Emirate has successfully reserved gained a prominent position on the world map for exciting events for families and communities. The festival will host a variety of entertainment-packed activities as well as cultural and artistic events that suit all age groups.
Art, music and magic await at Cirque du Soleil’s show Ovo, a performance themed around insects, and a tribute to the beauty of biodiversity
For the first time, floats will form part of the carnival that will also showcase tradition, culture and high-tech products
Event to explore the story of Indian cinema from its beginning to the present
The entry ticket of Dh10 is valid for three days of the event
Family-friendly activities and festivals such as Sheikh Zayed Festival and Liwa International Festival to be held in the Capital to ring in 2023
From Dubai rulers to a hand tracing Arabic calligraphy in sky, residents and tourists alike have been wowed by intricate designs in the sky
Dubai 80s will explore the defining era of the city’s past, with photo galleries showing pictures of Dubai before its transformation
A guide to top events, shows and other entertaining activities this season