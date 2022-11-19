Abu Dhabi: Spotlight on young Emirati authors at Al Ain Book Festival

Authors are from a variety of genres including novels, poetry, children’s literature, academic research, and other forms of creative writing

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 2:30 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 2:42 PM

UAE’s publishing sector is booming and young Emirati authors have been able to make their mark on the international scene. These are some of the views echoing from the 13th edition of Al Ain Book Festival 2022, which is seeing a significant presence of young writers, creators, readers and students.

Authors are from a variety of genres including novels, poetry, children’s literature, academic research, artwork, studies, and other forms of creative writing.

Hessa Al-Jaroudi, a young author, said that young writers in the Emirates have proven their abilities and taken their place on the Arab and international literary scene.

“Emirati youth’s literary output is now highly sought after at Gulf, Arab, and international book fairs.”

Young Emirati writer Issa Al-Awadi underlined that the advent of social media platforms has made a positive impact.

“Social media is the most important factor in attracting young people, since it allows young authors to communicate their works to the public, especially their peers.”

Al-Awadi noted that official institutions like the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), which is part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, have been supporting young writers with training workshops.

Fawaz Al-Mutairi, director, Qahwa Publishing House, emphasised that the UAE’s publishing sector is attracting young publishers and writers from within and outside the country.

ALSO READ:

“With its excellent facilities for printing and electronic publishing, the UAE is an encouraging environment for young authors,” Al-Mutairi said. “Publishing in the UAE involves a form of social responsibility that connects the publisher, the writer, and the bodies responsible for publishing, to ensure that content respects readers’ minds and builds a real and robust culture.”

Poet Muhammad Al-Hajjaji, a member of the Abu Dhabi Poetry Academy and one of the most prominent participants in the sixth edition of ‘The Million’s Poet’ programme in 2014, pointed out youth’s contributions to poetic composition.

“Whether they are writing and composing, or are passionate about reading, young people have a strong presence in poetry in the Emirates.”

Al-Hajjaji highlighted Abu Dhabi’s great support for youth in the field of poetry, as part of its efforts to preserve Arab identity, and pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Poetry Academy offers an academic study programme for Nabati poetry enthusiasts and beginners.

The festival themed ‘All Eyes on Al Ain’ is being organised by the ALC. It is being held at five cultural sites across the city till Sunday.