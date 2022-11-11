Abu Dhabi: From John Legend to a jazz concert, here's a list of top events this weekend

Entertaining activities slated until Sunday at Yas Island and other suburban venues

Performance from a multi-award-winning musician, return of a popular family event, a culinary season and several activities are happening until Sunday across Abu Dhabi.

Here’s a list of all the spectacular offerings from Yas Island to the suburbs:

John Legend live at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The acclaimed American singer, songwriter, pianist and record producer will be part of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival held as part of the museum’s fifth anniversary celebrations. The much-anticipated concert of the multiple Grammy awards winner will take place on Saturday. Also, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece Saint John the Baptist is on display at the museum. It has been bought on loan from Musée du Louvre. Additionally, ‘Impressionism: pathways to modernity’ exhibition with one of the largest collections of impressionist masterpieces ever to be shown outside France is also underway at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Jazz by the Yas Bay Waterfront

From Friday till Sunday, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day-to-night destination, will be holding an all-new series of live music sessions, ‘Jazz by the Bay’. It is open to the public and set to run every weekend until November 27 between 5pm to 11pm. Performances will take place across two stages conveniently located both on the boardwalk next to Central, as well as the arena plaza, adjacent to Lock, Stock and Barrel. Guests can enjoy foot tapping jazz themed performances, in addition to the wide range of international culinary concepts, and dynamic mix of licensed restaurants and lounges like Asia Asia, Akiba Dori, Lock Stock and Barrel, La Carnita, The Lighthouse, and Hunter and Barrel.

New season of Park Market

The Park Market is back at Umm Al Emarat Park, one of the oldest and largest urban parks in Abu Dhabi. The outdoor annual spectacle takes place every Friday and Saturday from until March 18 from 4pm to 11pm. There are a variety of stalls from a host of local businesses showcasing the very best in fresh and organic produce. There are art galleries and a host of different accessory stalls selling things like resin art candles, Abayas, Turkish fashion, antiques, crocheted items, silver accessories, customised hats and bags, skin care products, and perfume. There will be plenty of activities for children like arts and crafts, flying kites, bubbles, painting, and different skill games. Also, the park will be hosting magic shows, clown shows, storytelling sessions, music shows and much more. Cinema in the Park is making its return offering free family friendly activity that gives guests the chance to enjoy the open air of the Park’s Children Garden. Cinema screenings will take place every Friday and Saturday evening with two showing per day at 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

Abu Dhabi Moments kicks off

There will be family activities and fun for all at Abu Dhabi Moments, the exciting series of emirate-wide entertainment and games that kicks off this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Khalifa Square, Khalifa City, from 4pm till 11pm. The experiences include stage musical shows with ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Aladdin’ and many more, the bubble shows, balloon twister, magic shows, and pet lovers are invited to enjoy the K9 Dogs shows. There’ll be roaming entertainment, workshops, clay pot making, art shows, community painting, coffee barista, and traditional handcrafts on display. In total, there are more than 60 activities to take part in over the three days of the event. It is being hosted by the Department of Community Development, in cooperation with various other entities in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season

The emirate’s annual celebration of food is taking place until December 5 across Abu Dhabi’s cafés and restaurants, featuring a diverse schedule of culinary experiences, range of cuisines, styles and price points. On Thursday night, three restaurants from the capital were awarded a Michelin star and 42 outlets made it to the first selection of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi, which was launched in a glittering ceremony at Emirates Palace.

