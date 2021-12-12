Abu Dhabi: DJ Martin Garrix, DJ Snake to perform at Yasalam F1 after-race concert

Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events4 weeks ago
Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France’s DJ Snake will perform at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park today, organisers announced.
The announcement of the new line-up comes after the original artists, the Foo Fighters, were unable to travel to Abu Dhabi due to unforeseen medical circumstances.
The concert will be held after the Formula One season-ending 13th edition of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
The DJs will bring the curtain down on a full weekend of world-class musical entertainment that saw US star Khalid, UK grime artist Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi perform at Etihad Park on Yas Island.
Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events4 weeks ago
Crime and intrigue in the Pakistani city in this Starzplay show
Events2 months ago
Entry ticket to the event costs Dh125.
Events2 months ago
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days.
Events5 months ago