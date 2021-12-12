Abu Dhabi: DJ Martin Garrix, DJ Snake to perform at Yasalam F1 after-race concert

The announcement of the new line-up comes after the original artists, the Foo Fighters, were unable to travel to Abu Dhabi

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 11:08 AM

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France’s DJ Snake will perform at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park today, organisers announced.

The announcement of the new line-up comes after the original artists, the Foo Fighters, were unable to travel to Abu Dhabi due to unforeseen medical circumstances.

The concert will be held after the Formula One season-ending 13th edition of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

The DJs will bring the curtain down on a full weekend of world-class musical entertainment that saw US star Khalid, UK grime artist Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi perform at Etihad Park on Yas Island.